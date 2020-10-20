CONCHO — Concho Elementary School District has a “deeply rooted patriotic history,” says long-time administrative assistant and board secretary Susan Buttler.
“You have to look no further than the entryway which displays a flag that was flown over our Nation’s Capital for our then, 4th grade class in 1987,” Buttler said, describing several other items of patriotic memorabilia that adorn the halls of the small school.
One of those items is a 2007 letter from George W. Bush who was President of the United States at the time. The letter was addressed to the Concho Elementary 7th grade class.
At that’s not all. The Concho gym is proudly dedicated to Cpl. Joe McCarthy (a local boy, who joined the military and sadly lost his life in Iraq).
“Conchos’ love of country has developed over the years, and is now celebrated by a monthly flag ceremony orchestrated by Ms. Seipp,” said Buttler. “Each month the school gives tribute to our great nation and acknowledges monthly patriotic holidays as well as historical events, such as 9/11.”
The school’s annual September 11 Flag Ceremony centered around acknowledging the 9/11 tragedy. It is named “’lest we never forget” and was attended by the Concho Fire Department, retired and active military, law enforcement, teacher, students, parents and community members.
Mr. David Embrey, as new administrator of Concho elementary, is pleased to carry on this rich tradition of acknowledging America’s greatness said Buttler.
