The following students were chosen, by their teachers and classmates, as the September Students of the Month at Linden Elementary. The theme for September was “Be Safe.”
K — Abbie Thompson, Brantley Gaskill; First — Daisy Thompson; Second — Ethan Marshall, Kimberley Mattox; Third — Jordyn Jackson, Asa Moses; Forth — Grant Hall; Fifth — Laila Marshall; Music — Leo Butin, Paige Merrill.
You can also follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/showlowschools
If you have any questions let the school know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.