SPRINGERVILLE/EAGAR — Round Valley Middle School students in fifth and sixth grades recently read “Hatchet,” a novel that tells the story of 13-year-old Brian Robeson and his successful attempt to survive alone in the Canadian wilderness.
Jolean Holliday is the fifth-and-sixth grade reading and language arts teacher at RVMS. She initiated the partnership idea for this reading assignment. Kylie Pena Salazar, with the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest office, was contacted about teaching survival skills.
She, along with Kenny Pena, said yes and quickly dove into the novel “Hatchet” with the students.
The Forest Service’s dynamic duo spent the day with over 200 middle school students.
The Forest Service staffers were at the school all day, from about 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the kids, according to their teachers, thoroughly enjoyed the real-life lessons in survival skills that can be used “right here in our own wilderness,” said Holliday.
During the lesson, the Forest Service staff also referred to Robeson’s experiences, (the main character), in the story.
”Kylie and Kenny discussed food such as, berries, pinon seeds, pine needles, cacti, tumbleweeds, edible flowers and bark,” said Holliday. “They taught the students how to purify water, different methods of starting a fire, building or finding shelter, and what to do if you encounter an animal.”
The forest experts stressed the importance of always being prepared and bringing the equipment necessary to ensure your safety, especially for the odd time when things don’t go as planned.
The Round Valley school system is excited about partnering with Sitgreaves National Forest Service (ASNF) personnel on several educational projects, this being one of them.
“RVMS offers their sincere appreciation and thanks for the time and energy that Mrs. Salazar and Mr. Pena so freely gave,” said Holliday.
More about the book
“Hatchet,” by Brian Paulsen, won a John Newbery medal in 1988 and was renewed in 2010. It is given for the most distinguished contribution to children’s literature produced during the preceding calendar year.
