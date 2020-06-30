SHOW LOW - During the month of May, Mountain Christian School in Show Low involved their students in community projects.
"We did weekly challenges to get our students to get involved in their communities while out of school," explains Business Manager Vicky Schalow. "We asked [the students] that they bring joy to their neighborhoods by drawing with chalk or decorating windows, help clean up their streets, neighborhood, yards, etc. and pay it forward."
There were 10 students involved over the course of three weeks. They responded with gusto, handling the projects in their own neighborhoods.
"The students approached their neighbors, with their parents' permission), offering to clean up yards and some took initiative to clean up trash along the neighborhood streets and roads," says Shalow. "Each student completed about one hour of work which added up to 10 hours of service to the community."
The youngest student was 8 years old and will start fourth grade this fall. The oldest student was 12 years old and will start eighth grade this fall.
"I think kids liked the idea, they liked getting involved and helping their neighbors, and they liked the opportunity to win a prize," said Schalow.
All of the participating students' names were put in a drawing to win Dairy Queen gift cards. Morgan Dows (3rd grade) and Butterfly Kemp (7th grade) were drawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.