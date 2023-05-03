Keyton Musgrove, JT Richardson, Bella Nevin (student body VP and one of the hosts, not a contestant), Preston Lindsey, Jackson Hanson, Henry Thompson, Cael Hancock, Ivan Wood, Landon Willis, Adam Farmer and CJ Stumbaugh rehearse for the Mr. St. Johns pageant.
Keyton Musgrove, JT Richardson, Bella Nevin (student body VP and one of the hosts, not a contestant), Preston Lindsey, Jackson Hanson, Henry Thompson, Cael Hancock, Ivan Wood, Landon Willis, Adam Farmer and CJ Stumbaugh rehearse for the Mr. St. Johns pageant.
The annual Mr. St. Johns pageant is a fun event held to raise funds for the St. Johns Junior High and High School student councils.
The proceeds from tickets are spent on students, student events and different needs throughout the year. Brandi Overson, a high school teacher in government, economy and world history classes and also a Student Council adviser, said, “The pageant event started back in 1991, so it’s been around forever. It started out as a parody pageant. Back then it was a little bit more of a parody on pageants and it’s still something that nobody takes too seriously. It’s a fun event for the community to get together, and for the guys too.
“They learn a little group number and then come out and represent the different extracurricular activities and clubs that we have on campus and show a little talent. In the past, there’ve been judges. This year we will just do an audience vote. Even the contestants know it might be fun to win, but nobody should take it too seriously. It’s just a lot of fun.”
The Mr. St. Johns pageant is for students in junior and senior high school. Overson said 20 boys have signed up who represent different clubs, and the whole community tends to come out and support them.
The group has had a few rehearsals. “We don’t do a lot of preparation, like you do with a play. It’s not a sport or anything. We’ve had three evening practices where they learned the group number, and it’s also a good time that they start thinking about ideas for their talent section and what they’re going to do,” Overson said.
The pageant format starts with a group opening number, and every year there’s a different theme. “This year’s theme is ‘Wild, Wild West.’ That in itself is kind of a kick,” Overson said. “The guys learn a little routine to come out and do.”
Further challenges are placed before the contestants, and then the moment most are waiting for — and maybe some are dreading — arrives: the talent contest.
“The talent portion is a wide variety of bona fide talent,” Overson said. “Someone may sing or play guitar. There’s often a little bit of silliness involved, but sometimes not. Sometimes it’s just a remarkable display of talent. It’s a lighthearted event and it’s bringing a community together.
“When the winner is crowned, we don’t spend a bunch of money on the crown. It’s more akin to a Burger King crown than anything else. We have some great and very generous businesses. Usually the local restaurants and establishments will donate a couple things to the winner and to the runner-up. It’s so cool to have this from the generosity of our community.”
The event is open to the public. “We want everyone to come, especially if you just want an evening of entertainment and some laughs,” Overson said.
The Mr. St. Johns pageant will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the St. Johns High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family, large or small.
