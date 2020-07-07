SHOW LOW — The Show Low Unified School District will be participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.
As part of this program, all Show Low Unified Schools will offer healthy meals every school day. Breakfast will cost K-5 $1.40, 6-12 $1.50 ; lunch will cost K-5 $2.35, 6-8 $2.50, 9-12 $2.70. Your children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Reduced-price meals cost $.30 for breakfast and $.40 for lunch.
Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced price meals include: belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway, foster, or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-Kindergarten program.
Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free and reduced-price benefits if the household does not receive assistance or the children are not in the other categories mentioned above. Children can get free or reduced-price meals if the household’s gross income falls at or below the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guideline chart. (see attached)
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Applications also are available online at www.showlow.education/Food-Services.
To view a copy of this media release from Show Low Unified School District in its entirety, copy/past this link into your browser:
