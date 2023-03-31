Native American students in Arizona have greater access to higher education thanks to the Freeport-McMoRan Native American and Navajo Code Talkers college scholarships. The scholarships, administered by Education Forward Arizona, are made possible through a $9 million investment by the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation. Scholarship applications are open through June 1.

The scholarships will provide students with up to $6,000 annually for college and up to $15,000 for trade or technical school, in addition to support services to help them succeed in pursuing and completing a postsecondary certificate or associate or bachelor's degree. Scholarship recipients are paired with Education Forward Arizona success advisers for mentoring sessions, enrollment counseling, academic tracking, financial aid advice, peer networking, professional development and more.

