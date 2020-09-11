Both Apache and Navajo counties now meet the state’s advisory COVID-19 benchmarks for schools to offer in-person classes.
Navajo County crossed its third threshold in the Sept. 3 figures, with a sustained decline in new cases, the percentage of positive tests and hospital visits.
Apache County dropped below the threshold for two weeks, one of the first counties in the state to hit the benchmark.
Only a couple of counties still hadn’t met the benchmarks this week, including neighboring Gila County.
So here’s where Apache and Navajo Counties stood early this week:
1) Decline in cases to below 100/100,000 for at least two weeks
a. Apache County: 53/100,000
b. Navajo County: 58/100,000
2) Below 10% of hospital visits for at least two weeks
a. Apache County 3%
b. Navajo County 3%
3) Percentage of positive tests below 7% for at least two weeks
a. Apache County: 5%
b. Navajo County: 3.3%
So far, Navajo County has reported a total of 6,657 cases and 223 deaths compared to 3,371 cases and 154 deaths in Apache County. Apache County has suffered 214 deaths per 100,000 and Navajo County 197 deaths per 100,000. That compares to 71 deaths/100,000 in Maricopa County.
Despite the continuing improvement in numbers statewide, infection rates remain generally much higher than the rates in other European and Asian countries that have successfully opened schools and contained new clusters of cases that appear wherever groups of people spend a lot of time together. Arizona continues to report about 1,000 new COVID cases and 40 to 60 deaths daily.
Perhaps more worrisome, Arizona doesn’t have the testing infrastructure that have played a key role in quickly containing school outbreaks in other countries that have restarted in-person classes.
Nonetheless, in some quarters the backlash is growing against continued restrictions on schools and businesses like bars and gyms as well as the nearly universal appeal from public health officials to wear masks in public.
Over the weekend, about 100 protestors gathered in front of the state capitol building to urge an end to restrictions on businesses as well as mask-wearing mandates.
State lawmaker John Fillmore compared the wearing of masks to the tattooing of victims of the Holocaust. “It’s reminiscent of the 1930s in Germany, when people on their own bodies were tattooed,” he told the crowd, according to a report in the Arizona Republic.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has also challenged Gov. Doug Ducey’s modified order requiring some businesses to remain closed or operate at a reduced level until the virus drops below a certain threshold in that county. Several businesses have also launched lawsuits, seeking to overturn the restrictions.
Arizona suffered one of the worse outbreaks in the country after Gov. Ducey lifted his original stay-at-home order in mid May, after two months in which only essential businesses were allowed to operate. New cases soared after the reopening. Public health officials say the increasingly widespread use of masks in public and new restrictions that effectively cancelled big public gatherings and changed the way businesses linked to super-spreading events operated.
Through all of that, schools remained closed — preventing hundreds of kids, teachers and staff members from mixing in close quarters on a daily basis on every campus in the state.
Arizona so far has reported 206,000 cases and some 5,200 deaths, but the daily tally of new cases and deaths has dropped steadily in the past month. Experts say that the virus spreads mostly through the air in crowded situations. People without symptoms who don’t even know they’re infected have played a key role in “super-spreader” events like concerts, church services, college parties, festivals, loud, tightly packed bars, cruise ships, nursing homes full of elderly people with compromised immune systems and other such settings.
Epidemiologists say the virus will likely continue to circulate at relatively high levels until the U.S. develops a vaccine — perhaps early next year. Until then, mask-wearing, avoiding crowds and super-spreading events and other measures can limit the spread and avoid overwhelming the hospital system. Other countries that far more effectively contained the first wave of infections have nonetheless had to cope with a renewed rise in cases every time they eased restrictions — which includes clusters on reopened campuses.
Children — especially under the age of 10 — appear less likely to contract the virus or spread it. When they do get infected, they’re much less likely to have serious side effects. That’s much less true for teenagers. School reopening probably poses minimal risk for younger children, but a potentially significant risk to their families and teachers if a cluster develops in school without the means to contain it.
Other countries have minimized the risk of reopening schools by quickly identifying cases on campus and then testing and isolating everyone in close contact with someone who got infected. Most of those countries have community infection rates below about 10 per 100,000. Arizona’s benchmark considers 10 times as great a spread in the community to be safe.
Officials at the state Department of Education said schools still should take precautions even if they meet the benchmarks.
“This means hybrid instruction,” Ritchie Taylor of the state Department of Education told Capitol Media Services reporter Howard Fisher.
That could include online instruction for some students and in-person classes for others, it could mean half-day sessions, two or three day a week classes or some other combination to avoid having students mingle with hundreds of fellow students in the course of the day.
“We do not have an ideal hybrid,” said Taylor. “That’s going to look different based on the size of the school, the resources available — but the goal is limiting the number of people that are congregating in any one space.”
The state guidelines discourage field trips, large gatherings and mixing lots of kids in spaces like the cafeteria during lunch. The state urges districts to “cohort” students — which means keeping them together throughout the day in class-sized groups. That’s much easier to do in elementary school than high school.
The vague state and federal guidelines, the school budget challenges and the lack of a testing infrastructure has put every school board in the hot seat.
Arizona State University has demonstrated some of the difficulties. Cases exploded when classes resumed several weeks ago. Some 1,000 students and 28 faculty have tested positive. Nonetheless, out of the 40,000 tests administered – only 2% have come up positive – well below the state benchmark of 5-7%.
Reopened colleges and universities have become a new hotspot nationally, often because students gather and party both on and off campus. Clearly, that’s not as big a problem for K-12 students — especially elementary school students least at risk for either contracting or spreading the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.