SNOWFLAKE — Sixty spellers competed Feb. 12, at the Snowflake Auditorium to be the 2020 Champion. In the end there were two — and it took 47 words to determine the winner.
Luke Crandell, eighth grade, from Heber-Overgaard USD #6 endured to claim the title of champion. The runner-up was Taylor Hess, fifth grade, from Blue Ridge USD 32. Third place was earned by Jackson Knippers, eighth grade from Blue Ridge USD #32. Luke will go on to the State Spelling Bee representing Navajo County.
(0) comments
