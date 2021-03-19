ST. JOHNS — Kyle Patterson was born and raised in St. Johns and this summer will assume duties as superintendent of the school district.
He received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Brigham Young University.
He then went on to receive a master’s in education from Harvard University, and is currently completing a doctoral degree in educational administration from Brigham Young University.
Patterson has spent his career as an educator and administrator in Seminaries and Institutes of Religion for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For the past several years, he has been the administrator over all recruiting, training, and hiring in S&I for Arizona, as well as those living in North America, outside Utah and Idaho.
He and his wife, Candace, are the parents of seven sons.
Patterson is expected to begin his new job in July.
