Northland Pioneer College will celebrate its 49th commencement on Saturday at the Holbrook Unified School District football stadium on 10th Avenue and Roadrunner Stadium Road in Holbrook.

General admission and seating begin at 9 a.m. NPC encourages families, friends and members of the public to celebrate the 2023 graduates. Field seating is restricted to individuals with reserved tickets. Open seating will be available in the stadium's bleachers.

