Northland Pioneer College will celebrate its 49th commencement on Saturday at the Holbrook Unified School District football stadium on 10th Avenue and Roadrunner Stadium Road in Holbrook.
General admission and seating begin at 9 a.m. NPC encourages families, friends and members of the public to celebrate the 2023 graduates. Field seating is restricted to individuals with reserved tickets. Open seating will be available in the stadium's bleachers.
The ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube. Visit youtube.com/@NpcEducollege/streams to access the live feed.
This year's commencement speaker is Amber McCray, a Diné poet, zinester, feminist, and artist. She is the owner and founder of Abalone Mountain Press, which is dedicated to publishing Indigenous voices. McCray was born in Tuba City (Diné Bikeyah) and raised in the outlying areas of Flagstaff. She currently lives in Phoenix. McCray earned a BA from Arizona State University in political science with a minor in American Indian studies, and her MFA in creative writing with an emphasis in poetry from Mills College. Her writing highlights the Diné identity, including, K’é (Navajo kinship), land, language, love, loss, trauma, substance abuse, violence, matriarchy, feminism, and racism. She is the creator of DANG! Ziné (Daydreaming, Awkward, Native, Girl!) Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, Angsty Asdzáá: Tales of an Angry Indigenous Woman Ziné, and The Asdzáá Beat, and the collections of poetry. Her work has appeared in multiple publications including the Yellow Medicine Review, POETRY Magazine, Room Magazine, Poets and Writers Magazine and the Navajo Times.
NPC will award 716 degrees and certificates to 480 deserving students. Sixty-two NPC graduates are receiving transfer degrees. Of those degrees, 36 Associate of Arts degrees will be awarded to students, two of whom will earn their Associate of Arts in Early Childhood and another four the Associate of Arts in Elementary Education. Five students are taking home an Associate of Business degree, and 12 graduates are receiving an Associate of Science degree. The Associate of General Studies degree will be conferred upon nine graduates. Ninety-five graduates are recipients of the Associate of Applied Science degree, and an additional 57 students have earned Certificates of Applied Science. Another 266 students will earn their Certificates of Proficiency. Actual degrees and certificates will be conferred upon final grades and credit verification.
Guests and graduates are invited to a president's reception immediately following the ceremony.
Five outstanding graduates will address their peers during the ceremony. These outstanding graduates are recognized for their top grade-point averages and overall academic achievements. Paige McKenna of Show Low is the top Associate of Arts, graduate. Simran Galhotra of Show Low is the top graduate for the Associate of Business degree. Allyssa Skeet, of St. Michael’s, is an outstanding graduate with an Associate of General Studies degree. Ashton Bishop of Holbrook is the top graduate for the Associate of Science, and NPC's top Associate of Applied Science graduate is Estelle Bryce of Show Low.
Outstanding Associate of Arts graduate Paige McKenna is a senior at Show Low High School and will graduate from high school on May 25, nearly a week after completing her degree requirements and earning an associate degree from NPC. Paige is active in the high school choir and theater programs and is the section leader and student director for Show Low High School’s top choir group, ShowBiz, which recently performed the national anthem at a Phoenix Suns basketball game. She is the managing editor of Show Low High School’s yearbook and is president of the National Honor Society. She has also earned recognition as a member of NPC’s 2023 All AZ Academic Team, is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and is an NPC President’s List honoree. Paige has performed in multiple local musicals and theatrical productions both at NPC and at Show Low High School and has a passion for the performing arts and anything having to do with music and theatre. Paige plans to pursue a degree in journalism and mass communication while continuing to study vocal performance at Arizona State University’s Barrett Honors College this fall. After completing her bachelor’s degree, Paige plans to travel abroad, and one day, deliver news on impactful events from around the world as an international journalist.
Fellow outstanding graduate Estelle Bryce, also of Show Low, is obtaining her Associate of Applied Science degree in cosmetology from NPC and like her classmate, will receive her associate degree from NPC before her High School Diploma from Show Low High School. Estelle plans to attend Southern Utah University this fall and will pursue a degree in business management. She has been taking college-level courses through NPC’s Talon dual enrollment program and cosmetology classes through NAVIT. In addition to being named an outstanding graduate for the class of 2023, she has earned accolades for her excellent grade point average and is on NPC’s President’s List. For Estelle, her parents have always motivated her to do her very best and to give others her best. She says she has always had a passion for “all things beauty.” She explains, “Doing hair, doing nails, I love to make people feel like their best selves.” She hopes to eventually own and operate her own nail salon one day. “I like learning, I like working hard, and love what I do.” She explains, “Not many people can say they love going to school or what they do as a profession, but I enjoy it.” Her favorite quote by Pele Brazilian sums it up well. “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice, and most of all love of what you are doing or learning to do.”
Simran Galhotra is this year's outstanding graduate in NPC’s business department earning his associate degree among the top of his class. He began his college career while attending high school with NAVIT classes in automotive technology at NPC. He graduated from Blue Ridge High School in 2016 and began taking more classes at NPC. Inspired by his parents (both of whom are successful MBA graduates of the University of Chicago), he developed an interest in business and related fields. He wants to pursue a bachelor’s degree and hopes to one day become a financial adviser helping people to achieve their financial goals. For now, Simran will focus on working for his current employer earning a living in insurance sales. He is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and enjoys hiking and spending time with his girlfriend, playing video games, and caring for his family's goats. He credits his high academic achievement to hard work and a profound determination to always give it his best. His favorite quote by Elon Musk reflects that sentiment. “When something is important enough, you do it, even if the odds are not in your favor.” Simran explains, “At the end of the day what you do reflects who you are. If at the end of the day, you can say you give it your best, you can always be proud of that, no matter what.”
Outstanding graduate, Allyssa Skeet of St. Michael’s, completed her Associate of General Studies degree and an Associate of Applied Science in medical office administration from NPC in December. Together Allyssa and her husband raise three girls ages 10, 12, and 15, and one boy, a senior in high school. Her husband works in Gallup New Mexico, and she is currently employed in the primary care department at YséHootsooí Medical Center in Fort Defiance. In addition to being recognized as an outstanding graduate, Allyssa has been named to NPC’s President’s and Dean’s List and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She has worked very hard to achieve her goals while raising a family. Allyssa says she strives to always go over and above to help people in her community and in her family. She would like to eventually continue her education and will possibly pursue a degree in nursing one day. Allyssa believes, "If you want it, you can achieve it.” She explains, “I want to show my children that if you work hard anything is possible. I want to set a good example for them.”
Ashton Bishop of Holbrook is a mathematics major and NPC’s outstanding associate of science graduate who completed his degree requirements this past December. He began taking college-level classes at NPC during high school through NPC’s Talon Dual Enrollment Program. He says that in doing so, he found that he enjoyed advanced mathematics. He graduated from Holbrook High School in 2021 and was named to NPC’s All AZ Academic Team in 2022. He is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and has been named to NPC’s President’s List for his top GPA. He hopes to continue his education at NPC and wants to enroll in the college’s Bachelor of Applied Management Degree program, which is in the works and anticipated to debut in the fall of 2024. Citing his favorite quote by author Brian Weiner, “Passionate determination creates a tenacity that is insurmountable,” for Ashton, effort is everything. “I pushed forward despite the pandemic, despite the hard times, despite everything,” I want to succeed based on my own merit. In his free time, Ashton enjoys playing video games, music, and poetry and is also a creative writer and hopes to one day publish his own book.
NPC would like to congratulate these outstanding students and their peers as they complete their journey with NPC as the graduating class of 2023. A full list of this year’s graduates can be found online at NPC’s website, npc.edu/news/20230503/northland-pioneer-college-celebrates-49th-commencement.
