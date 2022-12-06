School hallway

More than 30,000 students have applied for empowerment scholarship accounts under Arizona’s newly expanded program, which makes the vouchers available to anyone, regardless of need, in exchange for not attending a public school in the state. The program pays families up to $6,500 per pupil out of general education funds, which public school advocates fear could be a $200 million hit to state school funding.

WASHINGTON – Arizona parents have flocked to apply for the state’s new universal Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, which let any family apply for state funds to pay for their child’s schooling, regardless of need.

The Arizona Department of Education said about 32,000 schoolkids applied this fall for the first round of expanded ESA funding, which can award up to $6,500 per year per student from the state’s general education fund.

