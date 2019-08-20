Taking an initiative to demonstrate the college’s ongoing commitment to a culture of student success in preparation for an upcoming accreditation review, Northland Pioneer College (NPC) recently and successfully finished the Higher Learning Commission’s (HLC’s) Persistence and Completion Academy.
NPC is accredited by the HLC, which has responsibility for assuring to the federal government, as well as the public, that the college is fulfilling its responsibilities under Title IV of the Higher Education Act. Accreditation is an operating “license” so to speak, to do business as a college. NPC is undergoing a review by the HLC in November. Accreditation guarantees the quality of NPC’s offerings and value of its certificates and degrees. It also entitles NPC to disburse federal financial aid to students.
The HLC will conduct its review Nov. 18-19. NPC has been fully accredited since 1980. In the 2014-2015 academic year, NPC was also granted admission to the HLC’s Academy for Student Persistence and Completion. Participation in this additional effort is a multi-year commitment and satisfies NPC’s quality initiative requirement for the HLC accreditation. As part of the process, faculty, staff and students from across the college’s nine locations contributed time, effort and insight into the academy project.
Significant project accomplishments include NPC’s implementation of Faculty Success Coaches, an Early Alert System and a College Success Strategies Course to cultivate student success.
In response to the college’s final academy project, HLC Mentor Rebecca Campbell stated, “The combination of NPC’s initiatives and effective practices, in tandem with their core values for increasing equity and access to higher education will serve them well as they continue to positively impact the lives of their students and communities.”
Northland Pioneer College serves the residents of Navajo and Apache counties through four regional campuses and five centers with a variety of educational options for academic, career and technical and personal enrichment. NPC supports each student’s educational goals through affordable tuition, small class sizes and caring, professional instructors. For more information about NPC programs and services, visit www.npc.edu or call 800-266-7845.
