NPC Friends and Family, the non-profit foundation that supports Northland Pioneer College, has announced the winners of over $11,000 in scholarships for the spring 2021 semester.
All applicants were required to submit a 500-word essay describing their academic and career goals, and how they will use the scholarship. Applications were evaluated and awardees were selected by volunteer panels comprised of members of the NPC Friends and Family board as well as staff and faculty of the college.
Winners of the $500 Fill-the-Gaps scholarship include Ashlyn Adakai of Page, Layton Bauer of Holbrook, Gabriel Espineira of Lakeside and Jocilyn McCleve of Snowflake.
Each of these awardees plans to complete an associate degree at NPC and transfer to a four-year institution to pursue an advance degree. Fill-the-Gaps awardee Cody Meek of Show Low is a student in NPC’s Associate Degree in Nursing program, while Crystal Morrison of Lakeside is in the process of completing her nursing prerequisites. Stephanie Redhorse of Winslow will complete her Associate of Applied Science in Cosmetology and operate her own business in the community. Amandalynn Truax of Fort Apache is a student in NPC’s Early Childhood Education program.
The $500 Leg-Up scholarship was awarded to second-year nursing students William Carlyle, who attends the Little Colorado Campus in Winslow, and Meagan Rogers of Taylor who attends the White Mountain Campus in Show Low. Annalise Castellano, a student at Holbrook’s Painted Desert Campus, is pursuing her nursing prerequisites. Cindy Owen of the Silver Creek Campus in Snowflake will graduate from NPC in May and enter Fresno Pacific University in California in the fall with the goal of a career in special education.
Carlyle was also selected as the first winner of the Jennifer Lee Witt Memorial Scholarship. A former student of professor Witt, he wrote movingly in his essay of how her belief in his abilities gave him the confidence to pursue higher education.
Carlyle, along with Redhorse and Bauer, also received the Jon Graff PhD. scholarship. Jocilyn McCleve was awarded the Pres Winslow Memorial Scholarship and the Jeanne Swarthout Presidential Excellence scholarship. The Claude Millet Endfield Early Childhood Education scholarship went to Truax.
The foundation will award the first Doris Reed Nursing scholarship in late December. Students with degree programs in Nursing or Allied Health, who do not qualify for financial aid, are encouraged to submit their applications in advance of the deadline date of Dec. 17. Complete application instructions may be found at https://www.npc.edu/scholarships/doris-reed-nursing-scholarship.
There will be another competition for NPC Friends and Family scholarships in March for funding for the fall semester. All students interested in applying for scholarships must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid at www.fafsa.ed.gov prior to submitting their scholarship applications.
For more information about the FAFSA, students may contact the NPC Financial Aid office at 928-524-7418.
Since fall 2014, NPC Friends and Family has awarded over 350 scholarships to NPC students, making a tremendous difference in their pursuit of a post-secondary education. Over 95% of awardees have either completed an NPC degree or certificate program, or are still enrolled at the college. To learn more about NPC Friends and Family, and how you can help to transform a student’s life, contact Betsyann Wilson at 928-536-6245 or betsy.wilson@npc.edu. You can also make a tax-deductible donation at www.npcfriendsfamily.org.
