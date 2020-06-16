SHOW LOW — Beehive Homes and Summit Healthcare Foundation proved to be heroes again this spring, providing a combined total of $9,000 in scholarships for Northland Pioneer College nursing students for the Fall 2020 semester. Last year, Mark and Becky Duncan, who will soon open a Beehive Homes facility in Snowflake, donated two $1,000 scholarships for students in the NPC Nursing program. They wanted their scholarships to help students like those Becky met when she was achieving her dream of earning a nursing degree at the age of 50 – students whose talent was matched or surpassed only by financial need. They were so impressed and inspired by the 2019-20 awardees that they got Beehive Homes’ corporate office involved. This year, the Duncans donated another $2,000 in scholarships and Beehive Homes matched the gift. Winners of the four Beehive Homes scholarships include Leah Kuhse, Katie Huser and Kerry Redhorse, all first-year students who will begin classes in the Nursing program at the Little Colorado Campus in Winslow, and Erin Talasek, a second-year student and repeat awardee who attends the White Mountain Campus in Show Low.
Summit Healthcare Foundation continued its great tradition of support for Northland Pioneer College with five $1,000 nursing scholarships. Winners for the 2020-21 academic year are first-year students Tyler Allen of Show Low, Katie Huser of Pinetop, Chandler Johnson of Snowflake and Sara DeHart of Joseph City. Meagan Rogers of Taylor, a second-year student, also won the Summit Foundation scholarship. Rogers and Allen also won the $500 NPC Friends and Family Leg-Up scholarship.
The Leg-Up scholarship provides $500 each semester to students with academic talent and unmet financial need. Fall 2020 awardees include Cindy Owen of Snowflake, who is completing courses for university transfer, with the goal of earning a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Technology, Management and Education. Kellie Flake is a second-year nursing student from Joseph City, who will earn her associate’s degree in nursing from NPC in May 2021. She loves to work with children, and aspires to become a pediatric nurse. Painted Desert Campus student Max Alexander of Sun Valley has completed his Associate of Applied Science degree in Energy and Industrial Technology, but plans to continue his studies at NPC to complete the requirements for university transfer.
The Jon Graff Ph.D. University Bound Scholarship was awarded to Jamie Ortega, a first-year nursing student from Lakeside who will attend the White Mountain Campus. Jamie currently works at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center as a patient care technician, but she aspires to use her nursing degree to work in labor, delivery or postpartum settings, because she loves working with babies and new mothers.
NPC Friends and Family also offers a $500 scholarship each semester to U.S. military veterans, their spouses and dependents. The Fall 2020 awardee is Anthony Rubalcaba of Springerville, a vet who wants to develop his talents in the field of Construction Technology program at the Painted Desert Campus. This scholarship is funded each year by proceeds from the foundation’s annual scholarship disc golf tournament. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, August 1 at Four Seasons Disc Golf Course in Snowflake. To register, visit https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/NPC_Friends_and_Family_Scholarship_Open_2020/register.
Since Fall 2014, NPC Friends and Family has awarded over 300 scholarships to NPC students, making a tremendous difference in their pursuit of a post-secondary education. Over 97 percent of awardees have either completed an NPC degree or certificate program, or are still enrolled at the college. To learn more about NPC Friends and Family, and how you can help to transform a student’s life, contact Betsyann Wilson at 928-536-6245 or betsy.wilson@npc.edu. You can also make a tax-deductible donation at www.npcfriendsfamily.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.