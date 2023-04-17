Outstanding Alumni Award

NPC’s Vice President for Learning Services and Title IX Coordinator, Michael Solomonson, presents the Outstanding Alumni Award to Elinor Henderson.

 Contributed

HOLBROOK — Northland Pioneer College has recognized Elinor Henderson as the college’s prestigious Outstanding Alumnus awardee for the spring semester. An NPC associate of arts graduate, her father is the late Eric Henderson, a 20-year administrator and former professor at NPC who died from cancer in 2020.

Elinor was raised with a passion for education and for helping others with the encouragement of her loving father and family, and the support of dedicated faculty and staff at Northland Pioneer College. Her ties to the college run much deeper than her familial ones. She has a deep love for education as well as for helping those around her.

