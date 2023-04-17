HOLBROOK — Northland Pioneer College has recognized Elinor Henderson as the college’s prestigious Outstanding Alumnus awardee for the spring semester. An NPC associate of arts graduate, her father is the late Eric Henderson, a 20-year administrator and former professor at NPC who died from cancer in 2020.
Elinor was raised with a passion for education and for helping others with the encouragement of her loving father and family, and the support of dedicated faculty and staff at Northland Pioneer College. Her ties to the college run much deeper than her familial ones. She has a deep love for education as well as for helping those around her.
After receiving her associate degree from NPC, Elinor transferred to the University of Arizona, where she ultimately earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in nutritional science with an emphasis in dietetics.
An early start
Michael Solomonson, NPC vice president for Learning & Student Services and Title IX coordinator, directed Elinor in her first theater production at NPC when she was a child. She was castfor the college’s “Intimations from the Brook” and was, Solomonson says, an "amateur star."
“I have had a first-hand opportunity to see Elinor’s growth as a student and as a professional,” Solomonson said.
Elinor began taking classes at NPC while attending Holbrook High School through the college’s dual-enrollment program, and graduated with her Associate of Arts degree a week before earning her high school diploma. She was an excellent student and was named to NPC’s prestigious Dean's List three times.
Her story is deeply entwined with the influence Northland Pioneer College has had on her throughout her life. Solomonson relates that Elinor paid it forward. As one of the founding members of NPC’s Kids College program, Elinor worked on children’s theater projects, and she was the first alumni staff member to work with the college’s new generation of students.
“As compelling as Elinor’s journey has been, I have been most impressed by how she has deliberately invested in giving back to others through community service,” Solomonson said. “I was captivated by her passion for learning as well as for her service to others.”
An ongoing journey
Elinor has earned distinction not only as a student and a professional, but also among the communities and individuals whom she has helped. She has worked with many organizations. In addition to NPC’s Children’s Theatre Project, she volunteered at the Petrified Forest National Park in its ranger program. She assisted with fundraisers and art auctions at the Friends of Hubble Trading Post in Ganado, raising money for Native American students to pursue post-secondary education.
While attending college, Elinor volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, where she delivered food to patients and tested recipes while studying nutrition. In addition, she worked providing lunches to thousands of elementary and middle school students at Prince Middle School and participated in the Tucson 3000 Club’s Market on The Move food pantry, which offers fresh produce to low-income community members at a low price.
While studying at the University of Arizona, she worked as a resident assistant and received an award in 2017 from the university for her efforts. She was also a founding mother of the university’s Alpha Sigma sorority chapter. She later volunteered her time while working at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where she was also employed, putting together food boxes for cancer patients struggling with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elinor recently became a new mother herself and is currently tending to those duties on her own as her husband finishes a military assignment overseas. In accepting the award, she notes that in looking back at her college transcripts she realized that she has spent a total of nine years in various capacities at NPC.
“That’s officially a third of my life,” she said. “I think I will continue that path and enroll in some summer classes.”
A true lifelong learner, Elinor states, “NPC got me started and holds a special place in my heart and my family’s as well.”
Elinor is an excellent example of how NPC improves lives, not only her own, but of the many she has touched, and as such, is a deserving recipient of the Outstanding Alumnus Award. The award was presented to Elinor during the March 21 meeting of the Navajo County Community College District Governing Board in Holbrook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.