Each semester, Northland Pioneer College recognizes students who academically excel by naming them to the college’s coveted President’s or Dean’s lists.

For the fall 2020 semester, there were 120 students named to the President’s List and 102 to the Dean’s List. These remarkable individuals comprise the top 8% of all students in credit bearing classes at NPC. The students will receive letters of recognition and the honor will be noted on their transcripts for each semester they earn the distinction.

NPC students with a perfect 4.0 GPA are named to the President’s List. Those with 3.5 to 3.99 grade averages are recognized on the Dean’s List. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours in 100-level or above course material. NPC is proud to recognize the following students for the fall 2020 semester.

President’s List

Ashlyn Adakai, Page; Antonio Aguilar, Show Low; Amy Alexander, Sun Valley; Brooke Alexander, Sun Valley; Randy Allen, Lakeside; Mattea Anderson, Show Low

Hannah Bahr, Eagar; Charles Baker, Springerville; Alexandra Ballard, Snowflake; Myron Begay, Keams Canyon; Timmas Begay, Winslow; Tyshawn Begaye, Keams Canyon; Jonathan Brashear, Lakeside; Makay Brimhall, Snowflake; Caleb Broadley, Nutrioso; Amber Burke, Show Low

Kelsie Caldwell, Snowflake; Marynda Caldwell, Snowflake; Branham Carpenter, Show Low; Sara Chevalier, Show Low; Rachel Clyde, Winslow

James Davis, Snowflake; Roy De La Torre, Show Low; Caleb Decker, Snowflake

Shaneen Elefante, Show Low; Kevin Eoff, Pinetop

Katelynd Fabian, Show Low

Dason Gillespie, Eagar; Wendy Green, Clay Springs

Hunter Hall, Taylor; Nichole Hall, Eagar; Tyler Hankins, Snowflake; Logan Harman, St. Johns; Aspen Harmon, Vernon; Gavin Harris, St. Johns; Shandiin Harvey, Holbrook; Sondra Harvey, Show Low; Tayler Hatch, Holbrook; Garrison Hawk, Holbrook; Jonathan Hendrix, Show Low; Andrew Hoffmeyer, Lakeside

Ivan Iveson, Show Low

Harlie Jackson, Show Low; Tyler Jackson, Lakeside; David Jacob, Show Low; Johanna Jessop, Concho; Tysha Jim, Keams Canyon; Noah Johnson, Show Low; Brynna Johnston, Snowflake; Matthew Jones, Show Low; Tyler Jones, Taylor; Elijah Jordan, Lakeside

Ronald Justman, Holbrook

Jayk Kelton, Heber

Ryan Larson, Woodruff; Mason Lee, St. Johns; Tyce Leslie, St. Johns; Tracey Lewis Snowflake; Bianca Liddle, Holbrook; Marley Long, Show Low; Virginia Lutz, Concho

Phillip Malone, Mcnary; Marcus Marshall, Snowflake; Jocilyn Mccleve, Snowflake; Hunter Mckibbin, Pinetop; Hailie Miller, Show Low; Marisa Miller, Show Low; Desiree Montejano, Snowflake; Isaac Morales, Winslow; Sari Murdock, Winslow

Carter Oakes, Eagar; Michele Orona, St. Johns

Anabella Padilla, Winslow; Jessica Padilla, Show Low; Elizabeth Parker, Holbrook; Hannah Perkins, Snowflake; Dion Perry, St. Johns; John Perry, Taylor; Luke Petersen, Taylor; Brent Peterson, Pinedale; Bridger Peterson, Snowflake; Lyman Phelps, Eagar; Marcus Pompe, Show Low; Alexander Pond, Snowflake; Earl Price, Sanders; Maggie Proctor, Winslow

Kaybree Raisor, Snowflake; Shayna Reddick, Taylor; Stephanie Redhorse, Winslow; Riggin Reed, Show Low; Ashley Ricci, Show Low; Caroline Ricci Show Low; Alfreida Robertson, Leupp

Jacob Scarbrough, St. Johns; Thomas Scruggs, St. Johns; Elly Shumway, Show Low; Maggie Shumway, Taylor; Allyssa Skeet, St. Michaels; Austin Slaughter, Lakeside; Dayson Spencer, St. Johns; Lauren Stidham, Mesa; Levi Susag, Overgaard

Mercedes Tang, Snowflake; Anna Thompson, Show Low; Morgan Thrasher, Show Low; Trenton Tillman, St. Johns; Lucas Tom, Winslow; Kaylee Traver, Snowflake; Shelia Tsinnijinnie, Kaibeto; Isaac Tsipai, Keams Canyon; Nicha Tucker, Snowflake

Seth Uchytil, Snowflake

Diane Vaoga, Snowflake

Buddy Wagoner, Sun Valley; Easton Walker, Eagar; Alden Weaver, Winslow; Braden Weech, Snowflake; Eylandro Whitecalf, Eagar; Cody Wright, Show Low

Winterfred Yazzie, Holbrook

Dean’s List

Angelica Abeita, Second Mesa; Tracey Adakai, Round Rock; Valerie Agan, Lakeside; Gracie Alcott, Winslow; Max Alexander, Sun Valley; T’Yawna Altaha, Lakeside; Noelle Altop, Show Low; Halle Anderson, Ft Apache; Caleb Anson, Snowflake

Bryce Badertscher, Lakeside; Cherilyn Bahe, Lukachukai; Trenton Beeler, Show Low; David Bejarano, St. Johns; Jeffrey Blay, Concho; Camden Brimhall, Snowflake; Brigette Brown, Show Low; Todd Burk, Snowflake

Althea Cantu, Lakeside; Hunter Carpenter, Snowflake; Daniell Charley, Holbrook; Sukhman Cheema, Holbrook; Caitlyn Clark, Winslow; Corina Collateta, Polacca; Cieneca Cooke, Show Low; Noral Cooper, Hotevilla; Auni Cottrell, Snowflake; Kassidy Craner, Taylor; Corbin Cromwell, Whiteriver; Riley Crosby, Snowflake; Cornelio Cuiriz, St. Johns

Destiny Daniel, Eager; Shania Dazen, Whiteriver; David Detiege, Holbrook

Reece Esparza, Lakeside; Jacob Ethelbah, Whiteriver

Leander Fall, Whiteriver; Ali Fentress, Pinedale; Paige Findorff, Holbrook

Billy Fitzsimmons, Overgaard; Tyrone Freddie, Winslow

Leandria Gene, Blue Gap; Cesar Gonzalez Guerrero, Eagar

Leonita Halwood, Chinle; Stetson Hancock, Taylor; Taya Hancock, Taylor; Trace Hancock, Taylor; Omar Hernandez Martinez, Holbrook; Jacob Holden, St. Johns; Eric Holt, Winslow; Cole Housley, Show Low; Rennie Hutton, Flagstaff

Jaeshon James, Keams Canyon; Velentine James, Second Mesa; Faith Jessup, Show Low

Joshua Kittle, Lakeside; Jesse Knight, Woodruff; Antoinette Lanz, Payson; Brooke Lester, Indian Wells; Cheyanne Littleman, Whiteriver; Logon Lovingood, Taylor

Nathaniel Madore, Winslow; Aiyana Maldonado, Snowflake; Sierra Mannery, Concho; Madison Mariscal, Springerville; Noah Martin, Springerville; Michael Martinez, Show Low; William Mccluskey, Heber; Brett Mccollough, Taylor; David Milligan, Winslow; Damon Mitchell, Lakeside; Brianna Moos, Lakeside

Jessica Neff, Snowflake; Cody Nelson, Houck; Nathan Nez, Ganado

Hari Om, Sanders

Claire Padilla, Pinetop; Stratton Palmer, Taylor; Jewel Parker, Pinetop; Hannah Pickering, Show Low; Kaden Puzas, Eagar

Jacob Reagan, Lakeside; Aubriana Reissner, Show Low; Mignon Ritz, Taylor; Ian Rundquist, Winslow

Vanessa Scott-Quezada, Holbrook; Carly Jo Sells, Kayenta; Wesley Singer, Indian Wells; Madelynn Skaggs, Winslow; Amber Smith, Snowflake; Branson Stephens, Overgaard

Alicia Thompson, Winslow; Moriah Thompson, Concho

Moroni Verschoor, Heber; Merithza Villeda, Show Low; Angel Vogann, Pinedale

Nicholas West, Cottage Grove, Oregon; Justine Whiting, Show Low; Ella Willis, Snowflake

Emmalisha Yazzie, Winslow; Madalyn Yazzie, Show Low; Uriyah Yazzie, Indian Wells

Logan Zampedri, Show Low

