Each semester, Northland Pioneer College recognizes students who academically excel by naming them to the college’s coveted President’s or Dean’s lists.
For the fall 2020 semester, there were 120 students named to the President’s List and 102 to the Dean’s List. These remarkable individuals comprise the top 8% of all students in credit bearing classes at NPC. The students will receive letters of recognition and the honor will be noted on their transcripts for each semester they earn the distinction.
NPC students with a perfect 4.0 GPA are named to the President’s List. Those with 3.5 to 3.99 grade averages are recognized on the Dean’s List. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours in 100-level or above course material. NPC is proud to recognize the following students for the fall 2020 semester.
President’s List
Ashlyn Adakai, Page; Antonio Aguilar, Show Low; Amy Alexander, Sun Valley; Brooke Alexander, Sun Valley; Randy Allen, Lakeside; Mattea Anderson, Show Low
Hannah Bahr, Eagar; Charles Baker, Springerville; Alexandra Ballard, Snowflake; Myron Begay, Keams Canyon; Timmas Begay, Winslow; Tyshawn Begaye, Keams Canyon; Jonathan Brashear, Lakeside; Makay Brimhall, Snowflake; Caleb Broadley, Nutrioso; Amber Burke, Show Low
Kelsie Caldwell, Snowflake; Marynda Caldwell, Snowflake; Branham Carpenter, Show Low; Sara Chevalier, Show Low; Rachel Clyde, Winslow
James Davis, Snowflake; Roy De La Torre, Show Low; Caleb Decker, Snowflake
Shaneen Elefante, Show Low; Kevin Eoff, Pinetop
Katelynd Fabian, Show Low
Dason Gillespie, Eagar; Wendy Green, Clay Springs
Hunter Hall, Taylor; Nichole Hall, Eagar; Tyler Hankins, Snowflake; Logan Harman, St. Johns; Aspen Harmon, Vernon; Gavin Harris, St. Johns; Shandiin Harvey, Holbrook; Sondra Harvey, Show Low; Tayler Hatch, Holbrook; Garrison Hawk, Holbrook; Jonathan Hendrix, Show Low; Andrew Hoffmeyer, Lakeside
Ivan Iveson, Show Low
Harlie Jackson, Show Low; Tyler Jackson, Lakeside; David Jacob, Show Low; Johanna Jessop, Concho; Tysha Jim, Keams Canyon; Noah Johnson, Show Low; Brynna Johnston, Snowflake; Matthew Jones, Show Low; Tyler Jones, Taylor; Elijah Jordan, Lakeside
Ronald Justman, Holbrook
Jayk Kelton, Heber
Ryan Larson, Woodruff; Mason Lee, St. Johns; Tyce Leslie, St. Johns; Tracey Lewis Snowflake; Bianca Liddle, Holbrook; Marley Long, Show Low; Virginia Lutz, Concho
Phillip Malone, Mcnary; Marcus Marshall, Snowflake; Jocilyn Mccleve, Snowflake; Hunter Mckibbin, Pinetop; Hailie Miller, Show Low; Marisa Miller, Show Low; Desiree Montejano, Snowflake; Isaac Morales, Winslow; Sari Murdock, Winslow
Carter Oakes, Eagar; Michele Orona, St. Johns
Anabella Padilla, Winslow; Jessica Padilla, Show Low; Elizabeth Parker, Holbrook; Hannah Perkins, Snowflake; Dion Perry, St. Johns; John Perry, Taylor; Luke Petersen, Taylor; Brent Peterson, Pinedale; Bridger Peterson, Snowflake; Lyman Phelps, Eagar; Marcus Pompe, Show Low; Alexander Pond, Snowflake; Earl Price, Sanders; Maggie Proctor, Winslow
Kaybree Raisor, Snowflake; Shayna Reddick, Taylor; Stephanie Redhorse, Winslow; Riggin Reed, Show Low; Ashley Ricci, Show Low; Caroline Ricci Show Low; Alfreida Robertson, Leupp
Jacob Scarbrough, St. Johns; Thomas Scruggs, St. Johns; Elly Shumway, Show Low; Maggie Shumway, Taylor; Allyssa Skeet, St. Michaels; Austin Slaughter, Lakeside; Dayson Spencer, St. Johns; Lauren Stidham, Mesa; Levi Susag, Overgaard
Mercedes Tang, Snowflake; Anna Thompson, Show Low; Morgan Thrasher, Show Low; Trenton Tillman, St. Johns; Lucas Tom, Winslow; Kaylee Traver, Snowflake; Shelia Tsinnijinnie, Kaibeto; Isaac Tsipai, Keams Canyon; Nicha Tucker, Snowflake
Seth Uchytil, Snowflake
Diane Vaoga, Snowflake
Buddy Wagoner, Sun Valley; Easton Walker, Eagar; Alden Weaver, Winslow; Braden Weech, Snowflake; Eylandro Whitecalf, Eagar; Cody Wright, Show Low
Winterfred Yazzie, Holbrook
Dean’s List
Angelica Abeita, Second Mesa; Tracey Adakai, Round Rock; Valerie Agan, Lakeside; Gracie Alcott, Winslow; Max Alexander, Sun Valley; T’Yawna Altaha, Lakeside; Noelle Altop, Show Low; Halle Anderson, Ft Apache; Caleb Anson, Snowflake
Bryce Badertscher, Lakeside; Cherilyn Bahe, Lukachukai; Trenton Beeler, Show Low; David Bejarano, St. Johns; Jeffrey Blay, Concho; Camden Brimhall, Snowflake; Brigette Brown, Show Low; Todd Burk, Snowflake
Althea Cantu, Lakeside; Hunter Carpenter, Snowflake; Daniell Charley, Holbrook; Sukhman Cheema, Holbrook; Caitlyn Clark, Winslow; Corina Collateta, Polacca; Cieneca Cooke, Show Low; Noral Cooper, Hotevilla; Auni Cottrell, Snowflake; Kassidy Craner, Taylor; Corbin Cromwell, Whiteriver; Riley Crosby, Snowflake; Cornelio Cuiriz, St. Johns
Destiny Daniel, Eager; Shania Dazen, Whiteriver; David Detiege, Holbrook
Reece Esparza, Lakeside; Jacob Ethelbah, Whiteriver
Leander Fall, Whiteriver; Ali Fentress, Pinedale; Paige Findorff, Holbrook
Billy Fitzsimmons, Overgaard; Tyrone Freddie, Winslow
Leandria Gene, Blue Gap; Cesar Gonzalez Guerrero, Eagar
Leonita Halwood, Chinle; Stetson Hancock, Taylor; Taya Hancock, Taylor; Trace Hancock, Taylor; Omar Hernandez Martinez, Holbrook; Jacob Holden, St. Johns; Eric Holt, Winslow; Cole Housley, Show Low; Rennie Hutton, Flagstaff
Jaeshon James, Keams Canyon; Velentine James, Second Mesa; Faith Jessup, Show Low
Joshua Kittle, Lakeside; Jesse Knight, Woodruff; Antoinette Lanz, Payson; Brooke Lester, Indian Wells; Cheyanne Littleman, Whiteriver; Logon Lovingood, Taylor
Nathaniel Madore, Winslow; Aiyana Maldonado, Snowflake; Sierra Mannery, Concho; Madison Mariscal, Springerville; Noah Martin, Springerville; Michael Martinez, Show Low; William Mccluskey, Heber; Brett Mccollough, Taylor; David Milligan, Winslow; Damon Mitchell, Lakeside; Brianna Moos, Lakeside
Jessica Neff, Snowflake; Cody Nelson, Houck; Nathan Nez, Ganado
Hari Om, Sanders
Claire Padilla, Pinetop; Stratton Palmer, Taylor; Jewel Parker, Pinetop; Hannah Pickering, Show Low; Kaden Puzas, Eagar
Jacob Reagan, Lakeside; Aubriana Reissner, Show Low; Mignon Ritz, Taylor; Ian Rundquist, Winslow
Vanessa Scott-Quezada, Holbrook; Carly Jo Sells, Kayenta; Wesley Singer, Indian Wells; Madelynn Skaggs, Winslow; Amber Smith, Snowflake; Branson Stephens, Overgaard
Alicia Thompson, Winslow; Moriah Thompson, Concho
Moroni Verschoor, Heber; Merithza Villeda, Show Low; Angel Vogann, Pinedale
Nicholas West, Cottage Grove, Oregon; Justine Whiting, Show Low; Ella Willis, Snowflake
Emmalisha Yazzie, Winslow; Madalyn Yazzie, Show Low; Uriyah Yazzie, Indian Wells
Logan Zampedri, Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.