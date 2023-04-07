NPC’s 37th annual Juried High School Art Exhibit features top student art from across northeastern Arizona.

Seniors Allessio Cosen Hill, of Blue Ridge High School; Micah Olayvar, of Dishchiìbikoh High School; and Zoey Juan, of Many Farms High School, are the top awardees in Northland Pioneer College’s Juried High School Art Exhibit. These students captured Best of Show art scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year in the exhibit that can be enjoyed virtually on the NPC Talon Gallery webpage npc.edu/talon-art-gallery/current-exhibition.

