Pick up is offered at Winslow, Holbrook, Show Low, and Snowflake NPC campuses.
Explore Winslow
Saturday, Sept. 6, from 7 a.m. — 7 p.m. Experience the art, history and culture that Winslow has to offer first hand. Experience the Snowdrift Art Studio, tour the Old Trails Museum and tour the La Posada’s Winslow Trust Museum! Cost $45/student.
• Students need to bring: money for lunch at Turquoise Room; water; comfortable shoes.
There is medium walking and standing involved.
Sipe Wildlife Area
Thursday, Sept. 26, from 6:30 a.m. — 7 p.m. Soak in the beauty and wonder of the great outdoors at Sipe Wildlife area near Springerville! Arizona Game and Fish will be providing expert talks and a guided hike through the wildlife area. Learn about the Rubb Creek Pueblo ruins located on site. You may even spot elk and other wildlife at this time of year. Cost $35/student
Students need to bring; sack lunch; water; hat; comfortable shoes.
There is medium hiking involved with uneven ground along the trails.
Hubbel Trading Post
Friday, Oct. 4, — 6 a.m. — 7 p.m. Surround yourself with the history and culture of the Hubbell Trading Post in Northern Arizona! John Hubbell owned the trading post from 1878 to 1967 providing beautiful Navajo rug weaving and silversmithing. A ranger will provide a tour of the grounds, Hubbell homes and trading post. NPC history instructor Amy Grey will give background info on the history and culture of the area. Local Navajo rug weaving demos. Cost $45/student.
Students need to bring: sack lunch; money for snacks; water; hat; comfortable shoes
There is medium hiking involved.
For more information, visit the Northland Pioneer College Learning Adventures Excursions page https://www.npc.edu/learning-adventures-excursions
