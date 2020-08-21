Community education is a staple in the outreach programs provided by Northland Pioneer College (NPC). In the past, the college’s non-credit community courses have ranged from pottery, technical training and even included excursions to local landmarks. These programs have been offered for many years and will continue, even though access to many programs and locations are currently limited due to COVID-19.
Wes Wright, Community and Corporate Learning Specialist for NPC said, “It was important to us to continue offering educational opportunities to our community, especially during a time when many people are staying at home. Over 40-course titles are currently being planned and include topics like pilates, wild foraging, aromatherapy, drawing classes and more. You are sure to find something you are interested in among the offerings,” says Wright.
For the Fall 2020 session, all non-credit community education courses will be pre-recorded and available online at no cost to anyone who registers. “We recognized that course fees may limit community participation during this time, and we wanted to make sure everyone had access to these fun and informative non-credit community courses free of charge,” Wright continues.
Registration for fall classes is now open online at https://www.npc.edu/noncredit-classes. Classes will begin August 24. New classes will be added on an ongoing basis through the end of the year. There are no associated fees. Access to the internet is required to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.