Computers are everywhere and as more and more jobs become automated, the need for workers who are trained to understand, run, and repair modern computerized manufacturing equipment grows.
Consider the fast-food industry now working toward the use of robotics to prepare meals and quickly serve customers, or the medical industry that has already incorporated robotic equipment into their services. Power plants and clean-energy systems also rely heavily on automated equipment. Who will maintain and repair these systems? Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC) Energy and Industrial Technician (EIT) program graduates will be well prepared to fill this need in these expanding career fields.
Along with high paying jobs, the clean energy and sustainability economy continues as a large and growing source of jobs for over 4 million workers in the U.S., with wind and solar energy jobs outpacing those in the coal industry. Wind and solar energy jobs now outnumber coal and gas jobs in 30 states. Bioenergy (biofuels, biomass, and biogas) is currently one of the largest employers in the U.S.
As older workers retire or otherwise leave their occupations due to technological advances, job prospects will be good, particularly for applicants with a broad range of skills in computerized machine repair. Increased automation, including the use of many computer-controlled machines and robots in factories and manufacturing plants, and the need to keep increasingly sophisticated machinery functioning and efficient, will continue to create demand for industrial machinery mechanics, machinery maintenance workers, and millwrights — growing at an average of 7 percent annually through 2026 while creating over 32,000 new jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2019, the median pay for an Industrial Engineering Technician was $56,550.
NPC’s EIT program is structured to ensure students are well prepared for this new breed of worker.
Kevin Westfall, the EIT instructor at the Holbrook Campus says, “Our program of multi-certification dovetails into the fields of electrical and instrumentation, industrial electrical, mechanics and fluid power, mechanical and operations maintenance, and industrial plant operations.
“Our training empowers students while arming them with the modern skills they will need in these emerging careers.
Instructor Westfall knows what he is talking about, and has vast expertise in working in the areas he teaches.
“We all know the world is changing at a faster and faster pace, and NPC’s EIT program is set up to train both adult and high school students with the modern skills they need to transform their lives.
“Becoming a trained and skilled technician, operator, or maintenance worker in an ever-changing industrial and technological production environment is an achievable goal because the training is available locally within your community.
“We provide students a career-path in an in-demand field that pays well and provides stable employment.”
Westfall notes that we will continue to require electricity in one form or another, but the power plants of the future may not always be coal.
These facilities will be run using sustainable energy or by storing energy in large scale batteries and re-routing the stored energy from wind and solar generation.
“Skilled and trained personnel will be required to maintain and repair the computerized equipment that will make on-demand energy function.
“Employers in Phoenix and Tucson are already seeking NPC students who have completed their training in NPC’s EIT program,” said Westfall.
Closer to home, Westfall explained that “In the next two years, Lucid Motors in Casa Grande, manufacturers of electric cars, will have 5,000 or so openings for skilled workers.
Shamrock Farms in Arizona along with Purina Dog Food and Copperstate Farms all have a need for highly skilled technicians that can operate and repair these high tech, computerized machines and facilities. Along with these skills also comes higher incomes.”
According to a recent report by Credence Research, the global medical robotics market was valued at $7.24 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow to $20 billion by 2023.
A key driver for this growth is a demand for the use of robots in minimally invasive surgeries.
The base salary for a Robotics Technician ranges from $49,382 to $66,905.
According to the Environmental Defense Fund, U.S. automakers are also committing to invest even more in electric vehicles.
For example, in early 2018, Ford released plans to invest $11 billion over the next five years and expects to offer 40 different hybrid and fully electric vehicles by 2022.
These vehicles will be built in modern plants with robotic machines and computerized controllers. NPC’s EIT graduates will be positioned to fill those highly skilled jobs.
With Congress considering a national $15 minimum wage, the fast-food industry will likely be looking at robots to provide service to customers and to streamline production.
Industrial engineers and repair technicians will be vital in this new workforce and companies will be willing to pay to get that expertise. Some of these companies may even pay for further schooling and a four-year degree.
The challenge, Westfall says, “Is getting students to realize there are many job opportunities for graduates of NPC’s program, jobs that offer high salaries outside of the White Mountains and in smaller businesses within the mountains that will need future skilled workers.
“Our industrial maintenance and automation classes are among the best in the state.”
NPC’s EIT program answers the call for well trained workers who are ready to support the need for modernized, computerized manufacturing. For more information on NPC’s EIT Program visit www.npc.edu/energy-industrial-technician or contact an NPC academic adviser at (800) 266-7845.
