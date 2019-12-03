NPC’s Phi Theta Kappa chapter inducts 32 new members

Northland Pioneer College’s Alpha Gamma Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the international honor society of two-year college students, welcomed 32 new members during an induction ceremony Friday, Nov. 22, at Northland Pioneer College’s Snowflake/Taylor – Silver Creek Campus Performing Arts Center.
NPC President Mark Vest addressed the assembled inductees, families and friends, applauding their academic achievement and urging them to continue to keep pushing on. “Your being here tonight proves that you are capable of remarkable things,” Vest stated. “You are remarkable individuals. But because you are remarkable and are capable of remarkable things, after tonight, I want you to think about the next remarkable thing you are going to do, and do that. Then, think about the next remarkable thing you are going to do, and do that. Do those remarkable things over and over again and never stop learning.”
Keynote speaker for the evening was Dr. Amelinda Webb, faculty in geology at NPC. Webb, who grew up on a small farm in rural Nebraska, is a doctoral graduate of Yale and encouraged the inductees to take any and all opportunities that come their way and “go for it.” Webb cited the sound advice of astronaut Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to walk in space and and the former commander of the International Space Station. Hadfield once said, “Ultimately, leadership is not about glorious crowning acts. It’s about keeping your team focused on a goal and motivated to do their best to achieve it, especially when the stakes are high and the consequences really matter. It is about laying the groundwork for others’ success, and then standing back and letting them shine.”
“Continue to shine,” Webb emphasized. “Help others to shine. You are the leaders that are building all of our futures. Shine bright.”
Chapter President Jamie Ortega gave the charge to the inductees, swearing them in by oath. Assisting with the ceremony were Patrick Day and Donna Krieser as well as chapter advisors: Susan Hoffman, April Horne, Chantal Kescoli, and Kurry Klingel. Newly installed District Governing Board Member Everett Robinson joined President Vest in commending each inductee with a congratulatory handshake.
To be eligible for membership in PTK, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours of associate degree course work and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Students must maintain a high academic standing throughout their enrollment in the two-year college, generally a 3.25 GPA. As members, students are eligible for a number of scholarship programs, and in some cases, distinguished placement at four-year colleges and universities.
For membership information, contact an NPC academic adviser, or PTK chapter adviser April Horne at 800-266-7845, ext. 6143.
