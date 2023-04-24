HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Community College District Governing Board will conduct a Truth in Taxation and public budget hearing for consideration of the proposed budget for the 2023–24 fiscal year.
The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on May 16 at the Tiponi Community Center, 2251 E. Navajo Blvd. in Holbrook.
The hearing may also be attended online (use password May23DGB if necessary) for both public viewing and comment. Audio access to the hearing is available by phone at (415) 655-0001, meeting number/code) 2621-428-9363.
At its April 18 meeting, the board adopted a preliminary 2023-24 budget. The college stands ready to help students and employees. The proposed budget includes the following key items.
Upgrade the Enterprise Resource Planning software used to manage college operations, including class offerings, registration, financial aid, student payments and all aspects of accounting.
Facilities expansion will continue at the Show Low campus by renovating an existing building to offer one-stop-shop services for students.
Students in both Navajo and Apache County will receive the in-district rate of $70 per credit hour.
Employees will receive a salary increase to cover increases in the cost of living.
Under the state’s Truth in Taxation (TNT) statutes, the college district is requesting an increase in primary property taxes of $587,915, or 3.7%. According to the Truth in Taxation formula, the primary property tax for an owner-occupied residence with an assessed valuation of $100,000 would increase from $169.18 to $175.36. NPC does not have a secondary tax rate to pay for any improvement bonds or budget overrides.
The assessed valuation of utilities, power plants, transmission lines, and mines is set by the state’s Department of Revenue. The Navajo County Assessor’s Office is responsible for setting the assessed valuations for local real property and buildings. These combined assessed valuations are used by various taxing jurisdictions as the basis for calculating the primary property tax levy.
After the public hearing, the governing board can decrease or accept the budget from the preliminary figures adopted on April 18. The budget data can be viewed or downloaded as a PDF from the college’s website. Answers to many frequently asked questions are also posted.
Interested citizens are encouraged to attend the Truth in Taxation and public budget hearing and make comments prior to the formal adoption of the budget by the local governing board during a special meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Comments about the proposed primary tax rate or budget can be made during the meeting or submitted online at NPC's comment form.
———
Notice of the May 16 Truth in Taxation Hearing, Public Budget Hearing, and the proposed tax is published in White Mountain Independent newspaper(s) dated April 28, 2023, and May 9, 2023, and in Holbrook Tribune newspaper(s) dated April 26, and May 10, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.