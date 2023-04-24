NPC Logo

HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Community College District Governing Board will conduct a Truth in Taxation and public budget hearing for consideration of the proposed budget for the 2023–24 fiscal year.

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. on May 16 at the Tiponi Community Center, 2251 E. Navajo Blvd. in Holbrook.

