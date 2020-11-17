Northland Pioneer College Talon Gallery’s Locally Grown 2020 exhibition is now available for virtual public viewing through Dec. 11.
The collection includes original works from local artists living in Apache and Navajo counties.
It is viewable at www.npc.edu/talongallery and is the gallery’s current exhibition.
Locally Grown is an annual juried exhibition and any artist over 18 may enter artwork in any media. This year, the exhibition was juried by Leslie Nichols, 2D artist and assistant professor at South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College, based in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“In these uncertain times, the impulse to create and the dedication to exhibit works of art is a testament to the best aspects of our culture. To represent the local creative spirit and diverse studio practices of Navajo and Apache counties,” Nichols explains. “I included up to two pieces by artists and chose 2D and 3D works for awards. From finely crafted painting to playful recreations of popular cartoon characters, thank you for creating work for this Locally Grown exhibition.”
The awards ceremony for NPC’s Locally Grown will take place virtually on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 11. The public is welcome to attend the virtual ceremony.
For more information or if you are interested in participating in Locally Grown next year, send an e-mail to magda.gluszek@npc.edu.
