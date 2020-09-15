Need money for college?
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form used to apply for college financial assistance opens up on October 1. Current students and anyone planning on pursuing a college education during the Fall 2021, Spring 2022 or Summer 2022 semesters should apply.
The U.S. Department of Education's office of Federal Student Aid provides more than $120 billion in financial aid each year to help students pay for college or career school.
Over 3 million community college students receive federal Pell Grants each year, but that’s less than 20 percent of those who are eligible to receive assistance. Many students are able to qualify for a Pell Grant or other financial aid at NPC.
Financial aid officers consider family income, the number of family members in college and many other factors when reviewing your financial aid application. Don't assume you won't qualify!
If you lack the resources to cover college costs, grants and scholarships can help make tuition, fees, books, supplies, room and board, transportation and even personal expenses affordable.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to transform your life. Visit www.npc.edu/financial-aid-scholarships to learn more.
