NPC’s summer registration is ongoing until May 31 with classes beginning June 1. Summer tuition rates are 50% off - the lowest in the state at only $38.50 per credit hour! Summer classes will be held online and are filling up fast. NPC’s fall 2020 class schedule will be posted online May 26; registration begins June 1. NPC continues this fall with the low discounted rate of just $40 per credit to better support our students and communities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.npc.edu for more information and to register! Northland Pioneer College can help you transform your life, because, life has changed, but your goals have not.

