NPC Tidbit
Northland Pioneer College is holding two nursing and allied health career and education fairs on Monday, Sept. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Monday’s fair will be held in the learning center lobby at the Little Colorado Campus in Winslow from 12 to 2 p.m. On Tuesday, Show Low’s White Mountain Campus will host the fair from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the learning center lobby.
These are great opportunities to learn about the nursing and allied health care fields as well as to network with local employers who have open positions. Professional organizations and universities will also be on hand to answer questions, provide information and offer support. Many of the participating employers have non-healthcare openings as well. The public is welcome to attend. Bring your resumes and be prepared to discuss your career goals.
Contact Ben Sandoval, NPC’s Manager of Career Services at 800-266-7845, ext. 4516 for more information, or go online to www.npc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.