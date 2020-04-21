In order to help Northland Pioneer College’s students who are negatively impacted by the economic downturn associated with COVID-19 and as uncertainty becomes the new normal, NPC’s District Governing Board (DGB) wants to continue to support its students as much as possible. On Tuesday, April 14, at the monthly meeting, the DGB unanimously passed a proposal to cut Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 tuition rates in half. At the Board’s March meeting, tuition rates for the college were set at $79 per credit hour, remaining the lowest in the state. With this new Board action, the new rate per credit hour for classes at NPC (Fall 2020-Spring 2021) will be reduced to $40 per credit hour. This will be a one-time only reduction in tuition effective for one year. NPC believes this will provide immediate help to students who may have lost their job or are struggling to make ends meet while pursuing a degree or certificate. NPC CARES deeply about our students and communities. We are still here to help YOU transform your life.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.