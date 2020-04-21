In order to help Northland Pioneer College’s students who are negatively impacted by the economic downturn associated with COVID-19 and as uncertainty becomes the new normal, NPC’s District Governing Board (DGB) wants to continue to support its students as much as possible. On Tuesday, April 14, at the monthly meeting, the DGB unanimously passed a proposal to cut Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 tuition rates in half. At the Board’s March meeting, tuition rates for the college were set at $79 per credit hour, remaining the lowest in the state. With this new Board action, the new rate per credit hour for classes at NPC (Fall 2020-Spring 2021) will be reduced to $40 per credit hour. This will be a one-time only reduction in tuition effective for one year. NPC believes this will provide immediate help to students who may have lost their job or are struggling to make ends meet while pursuing a degree or certificate. NPC CARES deeply about our students and communities. We are still here to help YOU transform your life.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Forest open for recreation, fishing, hunting
- Timber Mesa Fire personnel impacted by COVID-19
- Mykaela Rilea
- Remembering Buck Biddle: Everybody's buddy
- Three children subdue stepfather
- Joe Tank Road murder suspect pleads not guilty
- Zip Code data shows statewide COVID-19 hot spots
- COVID-19 continues to spread in tribal communities
- South county case count remains stable
- Navajo County studies flood potential for Rainbow Lake
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The difference between Republicans and Democrats (16)
- COVID-19: A timeline (16)
- Pres. Trump approves major disaster declaration for Arizona (16)
- COVID-19 case count continues to climb (15)
- Streetlights would help (12)
- Wear a mask (11)
- Eaton is off the mark (10)
- Humanity and leadership needed (10)
- Couple charged in drowning deaths of three children (9)
- Exponential growth (9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.