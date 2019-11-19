Northland Pioneer College’s spring 2020 class schedule is now available online at www.npc.edu. Spring registration opens Dec. 2. Drop by any of NPC’s nine locations to speak with an academic advisor and register for classes. Most classes begin Jan. 21, 2020. Courses fill quickly so don’t delay. TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE TODAY!

