Northland Pioneer College’s spring 2020 class schedule is now available online at www.npc.edu. Spring registration opens Dec. 2. Drop by any of NPC’s nine locations to speak with an academic advisor and register for classes. Most classes begin Jan. 21, 2020. Courses fill quickly so don’t delay. TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE TODAY!
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- The horse everybody recognized
- Four arrested in attempted robbery at Walmart
- Armed robbery at Walmart
- Residents oppose transitional housing for homeless
- Culver's expected to open mid-January
- Suspects allegedly passing fake bills arrested
- St. Johns man charged with wife's murder
- Show Low man killed by falling tree
- Child killed in two-vehicle crash
- Apache County has a new prosecutor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Fighting to save our freedoms (16)
- Smoke has serious impact on human health (14)
- Supports Trump (13)
- California is burning. Are we next? (10)
- Forest Service offers sweeping plan to save our endangered forests (9)
- Not a situation fire can fix (9)
- High school teacher arrested on felony charges (9)
- When should a road become a county road? (9)
- ACA saves lives (7)
- Decades of research underscore the challenges of managing prescribed fire (7)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.