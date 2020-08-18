This fall, several online classes (Bus 106,122,123,) are being offered through Northern Pioneer College.
Hilary S Jones Rojo, MBA, MA Wealth Manager of Guardian Wealth Builders LLC, Adjunct Faculty for NPC, is presenting several practical classes for the adult who wants to learn about the needed elements to excel in business. Utilizing her experience in business, finance, and investments, Instructor Jones Rojo and students will examine the elements needed to assist the small business owner or those who work for them with difficult decisions. Topics include, but are not limited to, personal finance, income tax, and accounting basics. QuickBooks software will be utilized, and academic credit is earned. Classes begin August 24. Visit www.npc.edu/class-schedule to enroll. Space is limited and classes fill quickly. Enroll today.
Please contact Mrs. Jones Rojo at Hilary.Jones-Rojo@npc.edu with any questions. For more information about NPC programs and services, visit www.npc.edu or call (800) 266-7845.
