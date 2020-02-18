Are you an early childhood professional, volunteer, caregiver or parent of young children up to age five? Consider joining a Learning Collaborative in your community today. This FREE opportunity will focus on topics to enhance children’s learning (literacy, STEM and other school readiness topics) and well-being (social-emotional development and resilience). Sessions begin Feb. 21, and space is limited. Sessions will be held in Show Low/Linden, Springerville, Sanders, Snowflake, St. Johns and Holbrook. Call Early Childhood Learning Collaborative Coordinator Jackie Pyles, at 928-524-7338 or email: Jacqueline.pyles@npc.edu for more information and to reserve a spot.

