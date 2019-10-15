NPC tidbit
Northland Pioneer College’s next free “Lunch Bag Lecture,” will be held from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in Room 110 of the Aspen Center on the White Mountain Campus located at 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs, in Show Low.
Bring your own lunch and hear from lecturer Karl Hoerig, director of the White Mountain Apache Tribe’s Fort Apache, Nohwike’ Bágowa (House of our Footprints) Museum, will present in this third lecture of the seven-part series.
Dr. Hoerig is charged with facilitating the tribe’s ongoing heritage perpetuation, education and interpretation efforts. He is particularly interested in the ways that heritage and natural resource management can contribute to decolonization and the enhancement of tribal sovereignty, and how ethnography and other tools of anthropology can be utilized by indigenous communities to meet their goals.
For more information on this and other lectures in NPC’s ongoing “Lunch Bag Lecture” series, please visit www.npc.edu/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.