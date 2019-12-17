Learn about the GED® (high school equivalency diploma) test and best techniques to study for it at one of Northland Pioneer College’s upcoming FREE GED® orientation sessions. Various classes are being offered at each of NPC’s nine locations as well as at Cibecue, Mogollon, Red Mesa and Valley Sanders High Schools.
Visit www.npc.edu/calendar for a listing of GED orientation times and locations. TRANSFORM YOUR LIFE TODAY!
