Northland Pioneer College is relaunching its Medical Office Administration program this fall. As one of the NPC’s 17 direct-to-work degree and certification programs, this program recognizes the demand for qualified medical support staff in northeast Arizona’s local hospitals, doctor’s offices and clinics. Learn the skills you’ll need to work in a medial office setting managing patient billing and medical records. The best part? The majority of the program is available completely online providing you the flexibility you need in today’s busy world! Find out more during two open houses planned for Thursday, April 9th at NPC’s Show Low Campus’s Symposium room located in the Ponderosa Center and Thursday, April 16, at NPC’s Holbrook Campus in the board room of the Tiponi Community Center. Both open houses begin at 6 p.m., are free and refreshments will be provided. Learn more about this program at www.npc.edu/medical-office-administration. Registration for fall classes begins April 27.
