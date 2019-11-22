One of the many benefits of a monthly newspaper column has been the opportunity to raise awareness about the resources available to our community through the local Cooperative Extension offices. With today’s article, we’d like to share different online resources we have available through the internet that may be a benefit to you.
The website for The University of Arizona — Navajo County Cooperative Extension is : https://extension.arizona.edu/navajo . Apache County has its own website as well: https://extension.arizona.edu/apache.
Our websites can be very helpful resources to members of our communities to find information about upcoming events and details about the currently active programs in each county. Did you know that many of the educational workshops we offer to the community are free? Included among the resources on these websites is a “publications” link that gives explorers access to thousands and thousands of University of Arizona publications that have been produced by University researchers, educators, and specialized agents. You can find articles on everything from health and nutrition to youth development to gardening and horticulture. Need strategies on how to fight bed bugs? We have that. Curious about local beetle species and how they are being controlled? There’s an article for that. Wonder what grows well in sandy loam or how to raise an animal as a 4H project? That’s covered too! Additionally, there is a directory providing contact information, including phone numbers and email addresses, for all of our staff and agents. Not just locally, but for each county.
We’ve been intentional in expanding our efforts to establish and maintain our social media and online presence. Being available to build relationships with our community and with other agencies that work to serve our community is a daily goal. Our facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/pg/NavajoCountyExtension (or search “navajo county extension”) It is another great site to preview upcoming events, workshops, and activities as well as see fantastic photos and videos of our ongoing projects.
Many of our workshops are announced here. Our Facebook page has been an excellent forum for us to showcase programs and participants engaging in those programs. We’d love it if you would check us out on facebook, like our page, and comment on some of the content that you enjoy and would like to see more of. We also have a twitter account (@countynavajo) that we use primarily to share articles, accolades, and recognition of our office and programs.
Our instagram account (@navajo_county_extension) is another profile we are very excited about and is a great medium by which to share photos and videos of our work as well as the accomplishments of our 4-H youth. It is our hope that, through one or more of these platforms, we are able to connect with you and grow our Cooperative Extension community together.
