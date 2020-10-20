SHOW LOW — Red Ribbon Week is October 23 — 30. Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention (NCDP) has been dropping off red ribbons at elementary schools in the area to promote being “drug free.” Red Ribbon Week is not only about being “drug free”; it is also about being alcohol and tobacco free.
The 2020 Red Ribbon campaign theme is “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.”
The “drug free” campaign includes violence prevention awareness as has been observed annually in October in the United States since 1985.
“The Red Ribbon Campaign® is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation, reaching millions of young people during Red Ribbon Week®,” according to redribbon.org.
COVID-19 precautions prevent them from presenting in the classroom but they are finding safe ways to get the message out to school children.
“We encourage schools to participate in Red Ribbon Week,” says NCDP executive director Vicky Solomon. “There are daily, fun drug free activities the school/classes/kids can do.”
Some of the activities incorporate the color red like such as “Wear a Red Hat Day.” The Coalition has plenty of ideas for kids at home and in the classroom to celebrate and promote drug free.
One element of the Red Ribbon program is a pledge that teachers are encouraged to guide their students through: I pledge to grow up safe, healthy and drug free by: Understanding the dangers of drug use and abuse. Respecting myself and being drug free. Spreading the word to family and friends about the importance of being healthy and drug free.
The NCDP has year-round activities and presentations designed to promote a drug-free culture for children and young adults.
History of the red ribbon
The Red Ribbon comes from Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, a Drug Enforcement Administration Agent who was tortured and killed in Mexico in 1985. In honor of Kiki’s memory and his battle against illegal drugs, friends and neighbors began to wear red badges of satin.
Parents then began to form coalitions using Camarena as their model while embracing his belief that one person can make a difference.
These coalitions adopted the symbol of Camarena’s memory, the Red Ribbon. Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities.
About NCDP:
The overarching goal of Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention is to engage the community to respond to substance abuse issues by implementing strategies that transform community attitudes, perceptions and policies.
For more information about Red Ribbon campaigns in your school or community, visit www.NCDP.rocks or contact Vicky Solomon directly at Phone: (928) 243-2014 or vsncdp@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.