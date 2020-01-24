A singing Valentine is the perfect way to say "I love you." High Country Barbershop Chorus offers a quartet with two love songs, a long stemmed red rose and personalized card.
Reserve your personal quartet performance for your singing valentine on Feb. 12-14, but calling Mitch Mitchke at 928-242-2864 or James Burden at 928-369-8809.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.