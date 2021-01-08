Rotary Club of the White Mountains Honored Wyatt Horn and Lexus Fabok from Show Low High School as students of the month.
Show Low High School senior Wyatt Horn resides on the Mountain with his mom, Amanda, and dad, Rylan.
The family also includes siblings Garrett and Cylas.
Wyatt enjoys baseball, band, volleyball, Scouts and Fight Club.
Wyatt has enjoyed leadership roles by way of being the deacon and teacher quorum at the Presidents in Priesthood Church.
Wyatt enjoys volunteering in the school office during his off hours doing whatever is asked of him to help those get ahead and caught up.
Wyatt has remained on the Principal Honor Roll since kicking off his high school adventure. Wyatt has been accepted into the National Junior Honor Society.
Wyatt has a college goal of two years at ASU, then a mission trip.
Upon returning, his career will be structured around chemical engineering.
Show Low High School senior Lexus Fabok resides on the Mountain with mom Judy and dad David. Siblings include Ben, Jessica, Judy and Merceidez.
Lexus has a passion for basketball and volleyball.
Lexus has displayed her leadership skill set by way of basketball senior captain and school dual enrollment.
Lexus has enjoyed volunteering with the basketball classes for youth, volleyball for youth and offering her time at the local food pantry.
Lexus has earned various awards throughout high school that include basketball assists, second team all-region and Honors Society invite.
Lexus has a college goal of attending Western New Mexico University with a longterm goal of becoming a United States forest ranger.
Rotary is a service club that supports Blue Ridge and Show Low high schools by sponsoring scholarships, youth leadership programs, international youth exchange, and student of the month awards.
The local club is part of Rotary International with more than a million members worldwide in 32,000 clubs in 190 countries.
Visitors are invited to attend a monthly club meeting, contact club president Jay Zucker at 520-471-2080 for details and more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.