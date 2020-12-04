Rotary Club of White Mountains has honored Isabella Herrera and Mattea Anderson from Show Low High School, Chasity Lamb and Hanna Horne from Blue Ridge High School as students of the month.
Show Low High School’s Isabella, a senior, has developed a leadership role in the Governor’s Youth Commission. She is also proud of her awards from as far back as fourth grade when she received an award for her photography contest. Two years straight she has been a member of the AMELA.
Isabella enjoys robotics, GSA, band, speech and debate and has a passion for photography. Her career goal is to be a forensic photographer.
Mattea, also a senior at SLHS, has developed a leadership role by way of being the varsity soccer captain. She also has her very own small business that she runs when not in school.
Mattea enjoys serving in her community with a focus on helping her elderly neighbors. She also has a passion for sports, varsity soccer and Ski Club. Having received awards for 3Y All-Region, 2Y All Section, 2Y Offensive Player of the Year. All throughout High School, Mattea has remained on Principal Honor Roll.
Mattea has plans to attend SNU to play soccer and study business, or possibly attend NAU and study science.
