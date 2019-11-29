Rotary Club names three BRHS students of the month

LAKESIDE — White Mountain Rotary Club honored Mary Szabo, Lanna Fisk and Kadan Brimhall as students of the month from Blue Ridge High School for September, October and November.
Blue Ridge High School senior Lanna Fisk, 18, was selected as a student of the month because of her leadership on campus including student body historian and president of sports medicine club. She is active in Students Against Destructive Decisions, White Mountain Half-Marathon, and National Honor Society. While attending high school, she earned a certification in sports medicine and rehabilitation. She will attend Northern Arizona University to study exercise science and plans to advance to a masters degree in physical therapy.
She is the daughter of Kevin and Char Fisk. Her advice to younger students, “Get involved in school and community activities.”
Kadan David Brimhall, a 18-year old senior, was selected by the Blue Ridge High School faculty and White Mountain Rotary Club for his outstanding academic and athletic record. He is captain of the state-champion soccer team; elected to student council, a member of several varsity teams including track, basketball, and cross-country. He holds the highest honor in Boy Scouts of America as an Eagle Scout and he is a member of National Honor Society. After high school, he plans to serve a mission for his church and then study to be an orthopedic surgeon.
He is the son of Ian and Jennifer Brimhall. He says he hopes his legacy at Blue Ridge will be “A hard-working student who was kind to peers and teachers.”
Mary Szabo, a 17-year old senior at Blue Ridge High School, is an athlete and scholar. She runs track and cross-country and earned medals in FBLA competitions. She is a member of National Honor Society, Young Life, and 4-H. She is vice-president of the theatre club and is secretary of the cross-country club. She plans to attend Grand Canyon University to earn a degree in accounting and international business. Her advice to younger students, “Try new things in high school in order to find out who you are and then help others to do the same.”
She is the daughter of Thomas and Ivanka Szabo.
Rotary is a service club which supports Blue Ridge and Show Low High Schools by sponsoring scholarships, youth leadership programs, international youth exchange, and student of the month awards. The local club is part of Rotary International with more than a million members worldwide in 32,000 clubs in 190 countries. Visitors are invited to attend a monthly club meeting which are held on the first and third Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall.
