White Mountain Rotary Club honored four seniors from local high schools for their scholastic achievements. The students were recognized at the regular meeting of the club with their parents and faculty attending.
Honored as students of the month were Andrew Hoffmeyer, a 17-year-old senior at Blue Ridge High School, Byron Anderson, a 17-year-old senior at Show Low High School, Rebecca Hall, a 17-year-old senior at Show Low High School and Shayla Martinez-Grzelak, an 18-year-old senior at Blue Ridge High School.
• Hoffmeyer is a member of the Ambassadors Club, the National Honor Society, a captain on the football team, plays baseball and participates in track and field. He has been selected as an AIA scholar athlete all-region football player. He is a dual-enrollment student at NPC and a member of NPC President’s List. After graduation, he plans to attend college and study kinesiology. He would like to be a strength and conditioning coach.
His parents are Scott and Courtney Hoffmeyer. His brother is Dominic Hoffmeyer, age 20. His grandparents are Fred Coe of Lapeer Michigan, Michelle Hoffmeyer of Phoenix and Russ Hoffmeyer of Phoenix. His favorite teacher was Bob London, his football coach and athletic director.
• Anderson is the senior class president, a starting varsity football player, plays golf and has participated in school plays. He plays drums in the band at his church. He has received two Ranatra Fusca awards in odyssey of the mind. After graduation, he plans to attend NAU or UA and major in biology. He would like to be a physical therapist.
His parents are Corinne Anderson, a teacher, and Richard Anderson, who works at Silver Creek Amusement. His sister is Rayanna Anderson, age 19. His grandparents are Janet and Larry Gunderson of Bullhead City and Janice Watson of Pinetop.
• Hall is a youth leader at her church and a member of the National Honor Society. She was an Arizona Girls State delegate, a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership delegate, a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards delegate and received a Ranatra Fusca award in odyssey of the mind. She volunteers at the Teen Court Program and serves as the president, is a member of the student council, is a choir section leader and has spent many hours in service around the community. After graduation, she plans to attend West Texas A&M and study journalism with a focus on political science. She would like to work for a news company covering political topics.
Her parents are Karen Zimmerman, an academic adviser, and James Zimmerman, who works for county roads maintenance. Her siblings are Emmalee, age 20, Chloe, age 18, Layla, age 15, Jace, age 13, Tyler, age 13, Rileigh age, 10, and Truett, age 10 months. Her grandparents are Jean and Loney Gourdin of Globe and Alicia of Eagar. Her favorite teacher was Katelynn O’Connell who taught her how to work for a good grade.
• Martinez-Grzelak is the secretary of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, the student body historian of the Student Council, and a varsity soccer captain. She does a lot of volunteer work. In eighth grade she was named Student of the Year at St. Anthony School and won the Vex Robotics Judges Award at the northern Arizona Vex Tournament, won the award for Geoscience Excellence from the Association of Women Geoscientists for her outstanding science project, and was named the 2021 Junior Class Princess. After graduation she wants to attend Texas A&M with the ultimate goal of becoming an anesthesiologist. She also plans to minor in agricultural sciences.
Her parents are JJ Grzelak and Melissa Grzelak. Her siblings are Josiah, age 16, and Sienna, age 16. Her grandparents are Abelardo and Sharon Martinez of Pinetop and Joseph and Rose Grzelak of Wisconsin. Her favorite teacher was Lisa Slade who taught her sports medicine classes. She admired Slade’s passion for her job as a personal trainer and wants to help people the way Slade does.
Rotary is a service club that supports Blue Ridge and Show Low high schools with scholarships, youth leadership programs, international youth exchange and student of the month awards. Rotary meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month except holiday times. The White Mountain club is part of Rotary International with more than 1 million members worldwide in 35,000 clubs in more than 200 countries that work together to: promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education and grow local economies. For information, contact White Mountain Rotary Club President Jay Zucker at 520-471-2080.
