The Round Valley Elementary School All Star of the Month Award is awarded to students who share their kindness with others each and every day in the classroom. These students are respectful, caring, and they value others and their feelings.
Great job to the following students for being awarded All Star of the Month for October at Round Valley Elementary School. Thank you to The Pop Shop for providing each student with a pop and a treat of their choice.
