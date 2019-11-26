The Round Valley Elementary School October student of the month award is meant to promote student success and create a positive school environment. The student of the month demonstrates excellent behavior inside and outside the classroom, is well mannered, and respectful to peers, teachers, and school staff. The student of the month shows exemplary character through his/her caring, trustworthiness, responsibility, respect, fairness, and citizenship. Academic consideration is based on whether the student strives to reach their fullest potential by being a diligent student, completing his/her assignments on time, and showing strong effort to learn the subjects. The RVES student of the month will be a role model to his/her peers. Thank you Goob’s Pizza for providing each student with a personal pizza reward.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Four arrested in attempted robbery at Walmart
- Eagar wants out of jail pending trial
- New business plan is concrete
- Armed robbery at Walmart
- School grades released
- Beloved Pet Allies veterinarian planning 2020 retirement
- First court date for alleged killer
- Navajo County plans for disaster
- New teen center breaks ground in Eagar
- Discount retail store, fitness center considering Kmart building
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Supports Trump (17)
- Smoke has serious impact on human health (14)
- California is burning. Are we next? (10)
- When should a road become a county road? (10)
- Forest Service offers sweeping plan to save our endangered forests (9)
- ACA saves lives (7)
- The wide gap between the voter and the President (6)
- The ghost of Adair (6)
- Which holidays get axed next? (6)
- Dogs left to perish in storage container (6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.