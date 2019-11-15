EAGAR — Round Valley Unified School District 10 announces its third annual Transportation Art Contest winners.
Kindergarten: Naveyda Whitecliff; first grade: no entries; second grade: Tegan Hamblin; third grade: Baylei Patton; fourth grade: Avery Marble; elementary overall: Cooper Oakes; fifth grade: Riley Tucker; sixth grade; no entries; seventh grade: Lanna LeSueur; eighth grade: Holly Gilliam; middle school overall; Rebecca Condie; ninth grade: Bailee Eagar; 10th grade: Regan Dempsey; 11th grade: Anna Kynigopoulou; 12th grade: Logan Cluff; high school overall: Pimchanok Luongchisen; grade level winners will receive a gift card. Overall winners will receive a Kindle Fire.
