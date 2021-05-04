AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Marilyn Morris Hill has announced the establishment of a new scholarship in her memory.
Morris Hill was a resident of Pinetop-Lakeside from 2001-13. She worked in Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation for most of that time, first teaching at the Theodore Roosevelt boarding school and later as the reading support specialist at Alchesay High School. She retired in 2012.
The scholarship application deadline has been extended to May 15 due to COVID-19 and since for most of the semester Alchesay students were learning remotely.
After Morris Hill’s death in April 2020, her family launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to start a scholarship fund. Morris Hill was passionate about education and fostered a love of learning in her children, grandchildren and countless students over the years. She had a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Texas and a master’s degree in bilingual education from Northern Arizona University.
The Marilyn M. Hill Scholarship Award is $1,500. Eligible students are those who will be graduating with the Alchesay High School Class of 2021 and planning to attend an accredited college, university or equivalent institution this fall.
Priority will be given to applicants who are Apache tribal members and plan to pursue a degree in education. This will be an annual scholarship. The recipient will be announced on June 1. The application is available at Users/lauradelvillaggio/Downloads/MMH_ScholarshipFinal.pdf
Morris Hill’s daughter, Laura Del Villaggio, said, “my mother’s teaching career impacted so many lives in a positive way. It feels good to know that she can continue to do so, in perpetuity.”
For more information, send emails to mmhillsscholarship@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.