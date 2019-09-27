LINDEN — Cynthia Mealer has done it again.
Hot off of the successes of Sequoia Village High School Choir’s hit musical stage production of “Aladdin Jr.,” last spring at the Northland Pioneer College in Snowflake, its “The Greatest Showman” concert in December and the “Spring Musical Showcase” concert, the Sequoia choir director has put together yet another entertaining showcase of student talent.
“YESTERDAY: The Far Out, Groovy, Totally Gnarly Sounds of the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s Concert” is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. It will feature popular hits from such artists as the Beatles, Queen, Billy Joel, and, to add a bit of country flair, Dolly Parton, as well as some lesser-known artists.
Ironically, one song popular during that era, “She Blinded Me with Science” is not listed as one of the songs, but would be fitting as Mealer is also the high school’s science teacher. Even so, the choir director/science teacher’s song selection does employ some science with songs that explore natural phenomena such as “Walking on Sunshine,” and “Mr. Blue Sky,” the laws of motion with “Come Sail Away,” and even a bit of biology, with “Eye of the Tiger,” to name a few.
The concert is free to the public. However, donations will be accepted to help fund the school’s next musical production (to be announced later). Sequoia Village School is located at 982 Full House Lane in Linden.
For more information, or to contribute to the choir fund, contact the school at 928-537-1208.
(1) comment
[thumbup] Both the SVS choir director and the choir are a class act beyond measure!
