SHOW LOW — Sequoia Village School will officially open on August 4.
They will open with a distance learning model.
• Instruction will be delivered online or through paper copies of instructional materials.
• Teachers will be on campus where they will contact your child with instruction, tutoring and assessments. They will be available by email and phone.
• They will be reaching out to you to find out what support you need to best meet the needs of your students.
• Breakfast and lunches will be delivered to SVS students. You will receive more information on deliveries. You will also be asked to let us know if you want the deliveries so they can plan how much food to prepare.
• Special Education and 504 services will be provided. Delivery of services will depend on the need of the student.
Read the following letter dated July 8, from Mark Plitzuwelt, our CEO, concerning the opening.
Edkey Inc. Family and Friends,
We hope this messaging finds you all safe and well.
The first half of 2020 has turned out to be anything other than what could have been expected and it continues to create unprecedented circumstances for many around the world. Your school leaders continue to work through and adjust their reopening plans as the proposed guide lines, processes and procedures are constantly in flux. As you can imagine, not knowing what will be suggested from day to day, makes it extremely difficult to solidify the best plan of action to keep students, their families and staff safe and healthy. The Edkey, Inc. COVID task force has been diligently reviewing each school’s individual plan for reopening their facilities, which Governor Ducey has slated for August 17.
In the best interest of educational discernment, keeping student and staff safety as the top priority, all Edkey Inc. schools will now have the first official day of school on August 4, 2020. This is an adjustment to some calendars, which has been approved by the respective Governing School Body for each LEA.
The next big question then is how can we start school on August 4th, if the physical school will not be open until August 17th? The Superintendent of Public Instruction and Governor Ducey have allowed all schools to utilize Distance Learning and E-Learning as an option for all Arizona students during this time. Edkey Inc. is fortunate to have Sequoia Choice Arizona Distance Learning, the only online school that has been operating in Arizona since the 1900’s (August 16, 1999). The AZDL program is AdvancEd accredited and NCAA approved and, in this instance, can be used as support for an educational “stop-gap” to get the school year started, and to provide additional training to our campuses as we start our year off in a distance learning mode.
So, how does it work? Students will still be enrolled in their Ed key Inc. school of choice. This makes it easier for enrollment/re-enrollment and following the chosen school’s program of instruction. The classroom teacher(s) of record will be the same as would have been the case in opening the schools on time. The classroom teachers will receive ongoing training and support to ensure that students receive engaging, teacher-led instruction, supported by proven on line resources. Students that receive additional support during the school year will still be receiving that same support to ensure that they are given every opportunity to work to their full potential. Each respective school administrator will have detailed information regarding the deliverables for their campus and the online distance learning platforms being utilized at their locations.
We thank you for your patience and understanding in these somewhat uncertain times and we thank you for being a part of the Edkey Inc. Family of Schools.
Mark Plitzuwelt CEO
Edkey, Inc./ Sequoia Schools
Once Schools are cleared to open for in-person instruction, they will transition back to having students on campus. They want to open as close to normal as possible with improved health and safety procedures to keep staff and student safe.
Teachers for the upcoming year are:
Kindergarten – Amanda Luptak
First Grade – Beth Edwards
Second Grade – Julie Plumb
Third Grade – Amanda Nitka
Fourth Grade – Len Liebner
Fifth Grade – Vonnie Denham
Sixth Grade – Erasmo Zazueta
Seventh Grade – Derek Luptak
Eighth Grade – Rocky Merrill
High School Team: David Hamblin, Cynthia Mealer, Stacey Simmons, and Jessika Watson.
If you haven’t already re-enrolled online or sent in your re-enrollment packet, please do so as soon as possible.
If you have any questions contact Tony J Rhineheart at 928-537-1208 or tonyr@edkey.org.
