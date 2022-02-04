Principal’s List, 2nd quarter

1st grade

Riley Dodd, Jeremy Hanks, Joseph Limbrik, Keegan Marvin, Achilles Reidhead, and Barrett Reidhead

2nd grade

Piper Garrard, Layla Harelson, Ryder Perez, Dylan Taylor, Sienna Thomas, Cheyann Welch, and Amy Youse

3rd grade

Mercy Carter, Noah Christensen, Bayleigh Jones, Madison Meier, and Chloe Rogers

4th grade

Tianna Begay, Autumn Carter, Trinity Pettit, Quetzalli Garcia, Emma Hughes, Zoey Huth-Johnson, Emeline Reidhead, Navaeh Smith, Aaralyn Solomon, RaeAnn Valentine, and Aurora Wilton

5th grade

Elizabeth Limbrick, Isabella Son

6th grade

Evelyn Hargett, Arika Shreeve, and Kailee Thompson

7th grade

Seraphina Cowen, Tyler Fadness and Accalia Reidhead

8th grade

Emerson Carter and Maria Hargett

9th grade

Kyrie Luptak

10th grade

Gabrielle Cowen

11th grade

Brighton Hatch

12th grade

Elliott Emerson and Jessica Padilla

Honor Roll

1st grade

Tisa Brewer, Eric Furguson and Liam Fountain

2nd grade

Aliannah Beaver, Ronni Martinez, and Liam Solomon

3rd grade

Emberlyn Cook, Kaybree Hamilton, Aspen Hatch, Nathanael Lee, Mykah Martinez, Betty Ann McCawley, Kaden Schumacher, and Jolie Tointigh

4th grade

Dorothy David, Ricardo Garcia-Cisneros, and Mjolnir Reidhead

5th grade

Keegan Hansen, Marlie Meier, Ruby Oliveri, and Henly White

6th grade

Sasami Damon, Lilliana De-Leon, Trevor Fadness, Pilot Hatch, Destiny Kloeckner, Serenity Lusk, Rylee Marvin, Jacoby McIntosh, and Thorvald Reidhead

7th grade

Mellany Deuel-Jiles, Tirra Geer. Kira Hovel, Kaleigh Lusk, Leanna Lusk, Brian Polyak, Aaliyah Ramirez, Tony Ruelas. Lokan Syfritt, Tristan Vogann, and Bodie White

8th grade

Ocean Christenson, Karter Dahkoshay, Aurora Noble, Sarah North, Emma Pawlik, Isabella Pawlik, Marybell Ruelas, Kiara Tortice. and Nathan Vogann

9th grade

Megan Fountain

10th grade

Kaydence Saige-Cumpton

12th grade

Jocelyn Hatch

