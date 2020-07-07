SHOW LOW — The Show Low High School “With US, YOU can” committee has created an alumni video to share how the District has brought other students forward into their adult career paths.
Show Low High School Administrative Secretary Becky Field is part of a committee working to develop and implement this program. She shared the purpose of the video and the impact the District hopes it will make when students and parents are evaluating local school districts and education options in the fall.
“The emphasis is on ‘US’ and ‘YOU’,” says Field. “Through this program we want to support the community, the parents and the students. One of our goals, as a district, is to reduce the stress that COVID-19 brings by continuously communicating with students and parents.”
“’With US, YOU can” is part of our over-arching idea behind achieving excellence together,” adds Housley. “We wouldn’t have been able to achieve all that we did in the last school year without parents and community leaders. This is a way to keep that momentum.”
“There are all types of career paths and students aren’t limited because they live in a rural area,” says Field.
To watch the video, enter the following link in your browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWpcWUygTgo&feature=youtu.be.
