Show Low High School Principal’s honor roll

First semester 2020-21

12th Grade

Noelle Kate Altop

Mattea Kenzie Anderson

Emily Guadalupe Arrazola

Trenton Joshua Beeler

Kilee Jo Bennett

Andrew Elton Dwayne Bernier

Marley K Binnie

Brigette Brown

Adlen Buzo

Branham Jeffrey Carpenter

Coby Church

Addie Brooke Clark

Laura Ruth Ellsworth

Lexus Fabok

Jarod Freeman

Lauren Ashley Frerichs

Codee Paige Garvin

Aspen Harmon

Wyatt Horn

Trinity Mae Howard

Noah Johnson

Nathaniel Gary-Robert Jones

Allison Judd

Joshua Kittle

Cassidy Ann Law

Emilee Lindsey

Julia Llanos

Carter Long

Marley Ann Long

Lydia Elizabeth McIntire

Melissa Ella McNeil

Hailie Grace Miller

Marisa Miller

Neal Morgan

Isabel Nicole Pagnozzi

Alyssa May Payton

Hannah Beth Pickering

Riggin Don Reed

Luke Russell Richards

Justice Russ

Brian Shurter

Isaac Stephens

Madison Taylor

Morgan Elise Thrasher

Jacob Marshall Webb

Gracie Ann Williams

Christopher Drake Wright

Logan Remington Zampedri

11th Grade

Byron Anderson

Arianna Feline Anillo Austria

Levannah Ayala

Emily Baughman

Lilyan Bellows

Samantha Berryman

Arius Carlyon

Avery Kay Cherry

Sara Estelle Chevalier

Cieneca Jo Cooke

Cougar G Cooke

Dalton Cywinski

Hope Onaleia Day

Madisyn Jaida Downing

Katelynd Fabian

Jacob Aaron Guevara

Mason Jared Hall

Rebecca Elizabeth Hall

Shyann Hall

Kolbe Helle

Hayden Daniel Hitchcock

Adam Michael Hobbs

Amelia Kersnowski

Brooklyn Taylor Lee

Adri Anna Lopez

Dylan Orion Lunt

Quinton Bryce Maxwell

Brynn Kaleigh Means

Parker Dawson Meyer

Kathryn Shea Middleton

Lydia Moore

Kyler John Owens

Shea Paredes

Carter Pitterle

Jeremiah Lee Poe

Lucas Allen Randall

Nicole Eileen Roten

Vaughn Schmidt

Taylor Shellenberger

Elly Anna Shumway

Emma Joy Shumway

Brandon Swearngin

Thomas Nelson Tregaskes

Tyann Elizabeth Wallentine

Dallin Henry Williams

Leeondria Dee Williams

Colten David Yeager

Liliia Zhurova

10th Grade

Bridget Badger

Odin Fox Bennett

Eshita Roshan Bhakta

Estelle Bryce

Hanna Malee Buchholz

Monserrat Cahueque

Kail Brandt Clark

Riann Abbi Cluff

Emma Collins

Mariah Rae Cook

Kaci Beth Cowin

Gavin Cruz Driskell

Mark Anthony Drouillet

Elle Dyer

Evelyn Ellsworth

Zane Engel

Chloe Beth Flake

Amy Flores Rodriguez

Jesse Freeman

Rafe Michael Hall

Sadee Joy Hall

Trulie Hall

Aiden Seth Hand

Illeana Harris

Haley Sophia Heath

Garrett Allen Horn

Trinity Moon Hughes

Lauren Taylor Jones

Addison Ann Kotterman

Jade Larson

Luke Lawson

Adryanna Leatherwood

Graecyn Erma Lewis

Samantha Sue Lindsey

Dallin Lee McCaleb

Teresa Paige McKenna

Tiffany Elizabeth McKinley

Dresden Meier

Aiden Monahan

Marianna Leticia Mora

Katrina Morgan

Ashlyn Sky Parker

Jacey Lee Perkins

Rachel Plouffe

Sydney Breann Ratliff

Noah Michael Redmond

Gage Reidhead

Andrea Robinson

Jaecee Kaylene Robinson

Francisco Rodas

Bryce Ann Shellenberger

Samuel Ryan Shipitalo

Great Gilbert Cansancio Soco

Rachel Sturm

Rylee Ann Tatum

Cain Trimble

Lucas Kade Webb

Morgan Weatherby Zampedri

9th Grade

Alexis M Adams

Peyton Ryne Adams

Jacob Loren Altop

Makylah Lorraine Berryman

Insimeonna Kiara Bitahy-Soto

Neviah Calderon

Jadalin Reann Cheney

Connor Bryan Clark

Desiree Cordova

Michael Jacob Dekker

Jasmine Marie-Reyes Diacos

Alexendrine Denise Drouillet

Sarah Nicole Freeman

Samantha Gonzalez-Zuniga

Connor Hansen

John Hermes

Sierra Marie Jackson

Sydnee Rose Kakavas

Nathaniel Wade Kalat

Kieya Balise Kraftor

Mikenzie Claire Kulish

Lindsey Lewis

Amberlyn Lindsey

Mazee Lynn Lipps

Mariah Laura McNeil

Julia Xiaohe Middleton

Grace Mackenzie Moore

Clinton Gage Neff

Trevor Jay Owens

Makenzie Roseann Rammell

Marisa Claire Randall

Preasley Sage Reidhead

Ally Rachelle Rumzis

Paige Scott

Jake Austin Shumway

David Simmons

Cora Stock

Annah Grace Walters

Cougar Honor Roll

First semester 20-21

12th Grade

Dylan Renae Alsobrook

Dylan Jerrod Amator

Shaylee Black

Kaden Blanchard

David Kade Butler

Skylar Butler

Christyanna Lee Coffman

Corinne Taylor Collins

Emily Dawn Cross

Mariah Dominguez

Brendan Doubler

Morgan Amanda Edwards

Melanie Gardner

Deaven Patrick Hayes

Vincent Herrera

Cole Housley

Riley Keller

Kaiden Joseph Kerr

Audrey Celeste King

Savannah Belle Lopeman

Tanner Lusk

Toby James McIntire

Haley Savannah McPeak

Gavin-Blake W. Meeks

Madison Moore

Raimie Jess Morris

Benjamin Lee Moses

Andrew Murillo

Madison Paige Plumley

Jeffrey Alan Redmond

Scarlet Romaine Schroder

Liam Jeffrey Stevens

Brandon Utter

Jalynn Wagoner

11th Grade

Ethan Benjamin Altop

Jacquelyn Applegate

Ariel Reta Arney

Shantell Lee Baird

Ivin Taylor Begay

Kyra Emogene Brogan

Ryan Lynn Caivano

Farrah Paris Callahui

Daniela Demarse

Layne Brooks Denson

Le Ani Dimas

Dayton Duke

Kyle Van Dyer

Shannon Renee Earl

Adam Patrick Finegan

Zoey Savannah Goodman

Richard Gunstone

Codie Harris

Tyler Ivory Hatcher

Christopher Jude Heal

Avery Rose Heddens

Dillan Justin-Roy Heuett

Kelsey C Judd

Lucien Keeble

Keala Lara Kobzowicz

Emma Lewis

Joshua Easton Lewis

Isaiah Jeremiah Malachi Limbrick

Kamron Little

Gweneth Ilene Lucas

Adelaide Meier

Isabella Laine Merifield

Brittin Morales

Kylee Moran

Kynlee Scott Nikolaus

Michael Kaleb Patterson

Layne Sherwood Perkins

Sean Michael Rael

Ethan Scott Schoening

Vinice Masatoshi Zamoras Shibutani

Ryker Jon Thomas

Lexi January Threlkeld

10th Grade

Brenda Aguilar

Savannah Lee Bailey

Gabe Devon Benally

Ally Makell Binnie

Garrett Brumfield

Caleb Mason Cisneros

Joseph Jaxton Clark

Kaysie Ann Cluff

Kayla Ann Cook

Carson Cooper

Justina Marie Coy

Joseph Richard Galvez

Annette Garcia

Brody Jake Garvin

Halle Gibbens

Kennedy Paige Gonnie

Kadin Michael Goodman

Natalee Lanae Hall

James Patrick Hardy

Elizabeth Marie Harvey

Gabriella Rene Harvey

Nolan Levi Hatch

Landen Blaze Henderson

Bella Giselle Herrera

Lillia R Hill

Brinley Johnson

Heidi Johnson

Lee Roy Kasson

Morgan Grace Lambdin

Cowan Shadrack Long

Leah Moses

Keylee Marikah Lily Padgett

Madison Padilla

Rumaldo Pedraza

Arcelia Pena

Marlee Shea Penrod

Jordan Frances Poltera

Alexander Kohl Preston

Faith Elizabeth Reidhead

Gabi Juanita Reidhead

Isabella Marie Romero

Luke William Roosma

Christian Jonald Lugay Serrano

Chase Squyres

Wyatt Stepp

Alex Swanson

Andrew Scott Tipton

Grayson John Tregaskes

Evan James Vance

Jocelynn Marie Vastine

Kaylee Anne Warrick

Ryker Jay Watson

9th Grade

Samantha Anzures

Christopher Charles Austin

Ethan Patrick Bennett

Terin Andrew Black

Arlee Nash Brewer

Kinzee Brogan

Benjamin Marshall Brown

Dylan Edward Ryan Burdick

Andrew Triston Burgess

Joaquin Raekwon Cambridge

Jasmine Jolie Campbell

Eric Robert Cash

Jessie Rae Chevalier

Jayme Nicole Coffman

Gabriel Logan Daly

Tyler Finegan

Meryssa L Fogle

Manuel Antonio Garcia Salcido

Allie Valoe Garvin

Ethan Daniel Hardy

Hazen Ashley Hawley

Roselyn Marie Hunt

Max Emmanuel Ibarra-Flores

Jackson Judd

Thomas Isaih-Henry Kasson

Nathan John Lay

Johanna Lechuga

Saige Tawny Long

Miranda Jae Lopez

Isabella Lykins-Bartlett

Hailey Destiny — Marie Maennche

Travis Brayden Marean

Jessica Michelle Mayes

Trinity Lynn McGrath

Seth Rogan Nairn

Hunter Earl Netz

Jessica Newton

Liberty Ella Payne

Bryson Mark Perkins

Angelina June Poe

Alyeska Rane Powell

Emily Alexandria Elizabeth Reveles

TaLena Nadine Singleton

Kennedy Spear

Enrique Daniel Villa

Anaya LaShay Villalba

Justin Andrew Warren

Branson Williams

Kyrie Justice Williams

Samantha Quincy Elizabeth Wullenweber

