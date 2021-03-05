Show Low High School Principal’s honor roll
First semester 2020-21
12th Grade
Noelle Kate Altop
Mattea Kenzie Anderson
Emily Guadalupe Arrazola
Trenton Joshua Beeler
Kilee Jo Bennett
Andrew Elton Dwayne Bernier
Marley K Binnie
Brigette Brown
Adlen Buzo
Branham Jeffrey Carpenter
Coby Church
Addie Brooke Clark
Laura Ruth Ellsworth
Lexus Fabok
Jarod Freeman
Lauren Ashley Frerichs
Codee Paige Garvin
Aspen Harmon
Wyatt Horn
Trinity Mae Howard
Noah Johnson
Nathaniel Gary-Robert Jones
Allison Judd
Joshua Kittle
Cassidy Ann Law
Emilee Lindsey
Julia Llanos
Carter Long
Marley Ann Long
Lydia Elizabeth McIntire
Melissa Ella McNeil
Hailie Grace Miller
Marisa Miller
Neal Morgan
Isabel Nicole Pagnozzi
Alyssa May Payton
Hannah Beth Pickering
Riggin Don Reed
Luke Russell Richards
Justice Russ
Brian Shurter
Isaac Stephens
Madison Taylor
Morgan Elise Thrasher
Jacob Marshall Webb
Gracie Ann Williams
Christopher Drake Wright
Logan Remington Zampedri
11th Grade
Byron Anderson
Arianna Feline Anillo Austria
Levannah Ayala
Emily Baughman
Lilyan Bellows
Samantha Berryman
Arius Carlyon
Avery Kay Cherry
Sara Estelle Chevalier
Cieneca Jo Cooke
Cougar G Cooke
Dalton Cywinski
Hope Onaleia Day
Madisyn Jaida Downing
Katelynd Fabian
Jacob Aaron Guevara
Mason Jared Hall
Rebecca Elizabeth Hall
Shyann Hall
Kolbe Helle
Hayden Daniel Hitchcock
Adam Michael Hobbs
Amelia Kersnowski
Brooklyn Taylor Lee
Adri Anna Lopez
Dylan Orion Lunt
Quinton Bryce Maxwell
Brynn Kaleigh Means
Parker Dawson Meyer
Kathryn Shea Middleton
Lydia Moore
Kyler John Owens
Shea Paredes
Carter Pitterle
Jeremiah Lee Poe
Lucas Allen Randall
Nicole Eileen Roten
Vaughn Schmidt
Taylor Shellenberger
Elly Anna Shumway
Emma Joy Shumway
Brandon Swearngin
Thomas Nelson Tregaskes
Tyann Elizabeth Wallentine
Dallin Henry Williams
Leeondria Dee Williams
Colten David Yeager
Liliia Zhurova
10th Grade
Bridget Badger
Odin Fox Bennett
Eshita Roshan Bhakta
Estelle Bryce
Hanna Malee Buchholz
Monserrat Cahueque
Kail Brandt Clark
Riann Abbi Cluff
Emma Collins
Mariah Rae Cook
Kaci Beth Cowin
Gavin Cruz Driskell
Mark Anthony Drouillet
Elle Dyer
Evelyn Ellsworth
Zane Engel
Chloe Beth Flake
Amy Flores Rodriguez
Jesse Freeman
Rafe Michael Hall
Sadee Joy Hall
Trulie Hall
Aiden Seth Hand
Illeana Harris
Haley Sophia Heath
Garrett Allen Horn
Trinity Moon Hughes
Lauren Taylor Jones
Addison Ann Kotterman
Jade Larson
Luke Lawson
Adryanna Leatherwood
Graecyn Erma Lewis
Samantha Sue Lindsey
Dallin Lee McCaleb
Teresa Paige McKenna
Tiffany Elizabeth McKinley
Dresden Meier
Aiden Monahan
Marianna Leticia Mora
Katrina Morgan
Ashlyn Sky Parker
Jacey Lee Perkins
Rachel Plouffe
Sydney Breann Ratliff
Noah Michael Redmond
Gage Reidhead
Andrea Robinson
Jaecee Kaylene Robinson
Francisco Rodas
Bryce Ann Shellenberger
Samuel Ryan Shipitalo
Great Gilbert Cansancio Soco
Rachel Sturm
Rylee Ann Tatum
Cain Trimble
Lucas Kade Webb
Morgan Weatherby Zampedri
9th Grade
Alexis M Adams
Peyton Ryne Adams
Jacob Loren Altop
Makylah Lorraine Berryman
Insimeonna Kiara Bitahy-Soto
Neviah Calderon
Jadalin Reann Cheney
Connor Bryan Clark
Desiree Cordova
Michael Jacob Dekker
Jasmine Marie-Reyes Diacos
Alexendrine Denise Drouillet
Sarah Nicole Freeman
Samantha Gonzalez-Zuniga
Connor Hansen
John Hermes
Sierra Marie Jackson
Sydnee Rose Kakavas
Nathaniel Wade Kalat
Kieya Balise Kraftor
Mikenzie Claire Kulish
Lindsey Lewis
Amberlyn Lindsey
Mazee Lynn Lipps
Mariah Laura McNeil
Julia Xiaohe Middleton
Grace Mackenzie Moore
Clinton Gage Neff
Trevor Jay Owens
Makenzie Roseann Rammell
Marisa Claire Randall
Preasley Sage Reidhead
Ally Rachelle Rumzis
Paige Scott
Jake Austin Shumway
David Simmons
Cora Stock
Annah Grace Walters
Cougar Honor Roll
First semester 20-21
12th Grade
Dylan Renae Alsobrook
Dylan Jerrod Amator
Shaylee Black
Kaden Blanchard
David Kade Butler
Skylar Butler
Christyanna Lee Coffman
Corinne Taylor Collins
Emily Dawn Cross
Mariah Dominguez
Brendan Doubler
Morgan Amanda Edwards
Melanie Gardner
Deaven Patrick Hayes
Vincent Herrera
Cole Housley
Riley Keller
Kaiden Joseph Kerr
Audrey Celeste King
Savannah Belle Lopeman
Tanner Lusk
Toby James McIntire
Haley Savannah McPeak
Gavin-Blake W. Meeks
Madison Moore
Raimie Jess Morris
Benjamin Lee Moses
Andrew Murillo
Madison Paige Plumley
Jeffrey Alan Redmond
Scarlet Romaine Schroder
Liam Jeffrey Stevens
Brandon Utter
Jalynn Wagoner
11th Grade
Ethan Benjamin Altop
Jacquelyn Applegate
Ariel Reta Arney
Shantell Lee Baird
Ivin Taylor Begay
Kyra Emogene Brogan
Ryan Lynn Caivano
Farrah Paris Callahui
Daniela Demarse
Layne Brooks Denson
Le Ani Dimas
Dayton Duke
Kyle Van Dyer
Shannon Renee Earl
Adam Patrick Finegan
Zoey Savannah Goodman
Richard Gunstone
Codie Harris
Tyler Ivory Hatcher
Christopher Jude Heal
Avery Rose Heddens
Dillan Justin-Roy Heuett
Kelsey C Judd
Lucien Keeble
Keala Lara Kobzowicz
Emma Lewis
Joshua Easton Lewis
Isaiah Jeremiah Malachi Limbrick
Kamron Little
Gweneth Ilene Lucas
Adelaide Meier
Isabella Laine Merifield
Brittin Morales
Kylee Moran
Kynlee Scott Nikolaus
Michael Kaleb Patterson
Layne Sherwood Perkins
Sean Michael Rael
Ethan Scott Schoening
Vinice Masatoshi Zamoras Shibutani
Ryker Jon Thomas
Lexi January Threlkeld
10th Grade
Brenda Aguilar
Savannah Lee Bailey
Gabe Devon Benally
Ally Makell Binnie
Garrett Brumfield
Caleb Mason Cisneros
Joseph Jaxton Clark
Kaysie Ann Cluff
Kayla Ann Cook
Carson Cooper
Justina Marie Coy
Joseph Richard Galvez
Annette Garcia
Brody Jake Garvin
Halle Gibbens
Kennedy Paige Gonnie
Kadin Michael Goodman
Natalee Lanae Hall
James Patrick Hardy
Elizabeth Marie Harvey
Gabriella Rene Harvey
Nolan Levi Hatch
Landen Blaze Henderson
Bella Giselle Herrera
Lillia R Hill
Brinley Johnson
Heidi Johnson
Lee Roy Kasson
Morgan Grace Lambdin
Cowan Shadrack Long
Leah Moses
Keylee Marikah Lily Padgett
Madison Padilla
Rumaldo Pedraza
Arcelia Pena
Marlee Shea Penrod
Jordan Frances Poltera
Alexander Kohl Preston
Faith Elizabeth Reidhead
Gabi Juanita Reidhead
Isabella Marie Romero
Luke William Roosma
Christian Jonald Lugay Serrano
Chase Squyres
Wyatt Stepp
Alex Swanson
Andrew Scott Tipton
Grayson John Tregaskes
Evan James Vance
Jocelynn Marie Vastine
Kaylee Anne Warrick
Ryker Jay Watson
9th Grade
Samantha Anzures
Christopher Charles Austin
Ethan Patrick Bennett
Terin Andrew Black
Arlee Nash Brewer
Kinzee Brogan
Benjamin Marshall Brown
Dylan Edward Ryan Burdick
Andrew Triston Burgess
Joaquin Raekwon Cambridge
Jasmine Jolie Campbell
Eric Robert Cash
Jessie Rae Chevalier
Jayme Nicole Coffman
Gabriel Logan Daly
Tyler Finegan
Meryssa L Fogle
Manuel Antonio Garcia Salcido
Allie Valoe Garvin
Ethan Daniel Hardy
Hazen Ashley Hawley
Roselyn Marie Hunt
Max Emmanuel Ibarra-Flores
Jackson Judd
Thomas Isaih-Henry Kasson
Nathan John Lay
Johanna Lechuga
Saige Tawny Long
Miranda Jae Lopez
Isabella Lykins-Bartlett
Hailey Destiny — Marie Maennche
Travis Brayden Marean
Jessica Michelle Mayes
Trinity Lynn McGrath
Seth Rogan Nairn
Hunter Earl Netz
Jessica Newton
Liberty Ella Payne
Bryson Mark Perkins
Angelina June Poe
Alyeska Rane Powell
Emily Alexandria Elizabeth Reveles
TaLena Nadine Singleton
Kennedy Spear
Enrique Daniel Villa
Anaya LaShay Villalba
Justin Andrew Warren
Branson Williams
Kyrie Justice Williams
Samantha Quincy Elizabeth Wullenweber
